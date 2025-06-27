Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 | Rise in Miniaturization and Wearable Devices, Contract Manufacturing Drives Innovations

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 84.58 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 158.69 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.06%
Contract manufacturing has become a vital strategy in the medical device sector, enabling companies to outsource production to specialized third-party providers. This approach offers significant cost savings and operational efficiency, particularly as demand rises for technologically advanced medical devices.
The increasing complexity of medical products and the strategic need for manufacturers to focus on core competencies like R&D and marketing have further accelerated the adoption of contract manufacturing. As a result, contract manufacturing is playing an increasingly critical role in supporting innovation and scalability within the global healthcare ecosystem.
Key Market Drivers
Increasing Complexity of Medical Devices
The growing sophistication of medical devices, driven by the integration of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics, is a major factor propelling the contract manufacturing market. These innovations have transformed diagnostics, treatment personalization, and patient monitoring. AI-enabled devices are improving diagnostic precision, while IoT connectivity is enhancing real-time monitoring and care coordination.
However, the complexity of manufacturing these high-tech devices presents challenges related to specialized equipment, skilled labor, and compliance with evolving regulatory standards. As a result, OEMs are increasingly partnering with contract manufacturers that offer the technical expertise and quality control infrastructure required to produce next-generation medical devices efficiently and at scale.
Key Market Trends
Rise in Miniaturization and Wearable Devices
Miniaturization has emerged as a significant trend in the medical device industry, driven by the demand for compact, user-friendly solutions for home and mobile healthcare. This trend has led to the development of smaller, more portable devices that improve patient comfort and allow for continuous, non-invasive monitoring. Wearable medical devices, such as fitness trackers and health monitors, have also seen rapid growth, offering real-time data collection and personalized healthcare solutions.
Contract manufacturers are playing a key role in enabling this trend by providing precision manufacturing capabilities and integrated services - from design and prototyping to production and post-market support. The convergence of miniaturization and wearable technology is reshaping the medical device landscape and driving sustained demand for contract manufacturing services.
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- Flex, Ltd.
- Integer Holdings Corporation
- Jabil Inc.
- Synecco Ltd.
- Invetech Pty Ltd.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Sanmina Corporation
- Nipro Corporation
- Celestica Industrial LP.
- Plexus Corp.
- Benchmark Electronic Inc.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Nortech Systems Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Kimbal Electronics Group, Inc.
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Device Type:
- IVD Devices
- Diagnostic Imaging Devices
- Cardiovascular Devices
- Orthopedic Devices
- Surgical Devices
- Dental Devices
- Diabetes Care Devices
- Drug Delivery Devices
- Ophthalmology Devices
- Endoscopy and Laparoscopy Devices
- Respiratory Care Devices
- Neurology Devices
- Patient Monitoring Devices
- Patient Assistive and Monitoring Devices
- Others
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Class of Devices:
- Class II
- Class I
- Class III
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Services:
- Device Development & Services
- Packaging and Assembly Devices
- Quality Management Services
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
