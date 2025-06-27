US Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report 2025-2034 | Residential Growth Outpaces Commercial Sector, Online Laundry Services Gain Ground

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States laundry facilities and dry cleaning services market value reached USD 11.82 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 and to reach around USD 18.01 Billion by 2034.







The marker for laundry facilities and dry cleaning services in the United States has been growing at a healthy rate over the past few years due to the increasing consumer demand for convenient services, that can reduce their time and efforts to do daily chores. The busy schedules, hectic lifestyles, and the surging working populations, including both men and women, contribute to the growth of the United States laundry facilities and dry cleaning services market, especially through the residential sector. Besides, the growth of the hospitality sector is one of the key factors aiding the market growth, as these services are frequently used by hotels and resorts to maintain proper hygiene and enhance the guest experience.



In the US, diverse options like coin-operated washers and self-service options are available to suit diverse customer needs, which have also positively influenced United States laundry facilities and dry cleaning services market dynamics and trends. Moreover, many companies are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to offer customers with innovative and improved services, including the use of smart meters and smart washing-machines. The key trends in the market include the growing preference for on-demand services, increasing consumer inclination towards brands that support sustainability, and the rise of subscription models.



United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Growth is Being Driven by the Steady Demand for Such Services Among US Households

The market is expected to see moderate growth from 2024 to 2032, with different growth rates for residential and commercial end use segments.

The residential segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, reflecting a steady laundry facilities and dry cleaning services demand among households.

In comparison, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a slightly lower CAGR of 4.1%. This indicates ongoing demand from businesses and institutions requiring these services.

The overall growth in both segments underscores the continuing need for professional laundry and dry-cleaning solutions, driven by factors such as convenience, time-saving benefits, and the increasing trend of outsourcing laundry tasks.

Online Segment Dominate the United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Share, Driven by Shift Towards Online Bookings



The market is expected to experience varying growth rates across different distribution channels from 2024 to 2032. The online segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, reflecting the increasing consumer preference for the convenience and accessibility of online services.



In contrast, the offline segment is anticipated to grow at a slower rate with a CAGR of 3.9%. This trend in the United States laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market highlights the shift towards digital platforms for laundry and dry-cleaning services, driven by factors such as ease of use, flexible scheduling, and the rising adoption of technology in everyday tasks. The slower growth in the offline segment suggests a steady but less dynamic demand compared to the rapidly evolving online market.



United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Regional Analysis States Steady Growth Across Regions Like Far Wes, Rocky Mountain, and Southeast

The Far West region is expected to lead the market growth with a CAGR of 5.0%, indicating a strong demand for these services in that area.

The Rocky Mountain region follows with a CAGR of 4.6%, and the Southwest with 4.4%, both showing significant potential for laundry facilities and dry cleaning services demand growth.

The Southeast region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%, while New England is expected to see a growth rate of 4.0%.

The Plains and Mideast regions are anticipated to grow at rates of 3.4% and 3.7% respectively, with the Great Lakes region having the lowest projected growth rate of 3.2%.

The higher growth rates in regions like the Far West and Rocky Mountain suggest increasing consumer demand and investment in laundry and dry-cleaning services in these areas.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $18.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by Service Type

6.1 Coin-Operated Laundry

6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.2 Dry Cleaning

6.3 On-Demand Laundry

6.4 Laundry Services

6.5 Others



7 United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by End Use

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Commercial



8 United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Offline



9 United States Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by Region

9.1 New England

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Mideast

9.3 Great Lakes

9.4 Plains

9.5 Southeast

9.6 Southwest

9.7 Rocky Mountain

9.8 Far West



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

CSC ServiceWorks

EnviroStar, Inc.

The Huntington Company

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

