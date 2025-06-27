MEXC DEX+ Launches Triple Bonanza: Exclusive Triple Perks for Newcomers





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC DEX+ , the leading decentralized trading platform, officially launched its “ Triple Bonanza” campaign on June 26. This campaign offers three exclusive rewards tailored for new users, aiming to further lower the barrier to crypto asset trading and encourage users to experience a new era of efficient, secure, and decentralized on-chain trading.

As the industry’s first platform to deeply integrate the advantages of both decentralized exchanges (DEX) and centralized exchanges (CEX), MEXC DEX+ breaks traditional trading boundaries and delivers a seamless on-chain trading experience. The platform now supports six major trading pools and four popular blockchains, offering a diverse range of crypto assets. Users can enjoy CEX-level smoothness while trading on-chain. Additionally, MEXC DEX+ has introduced an innovative “Trade-to-List” mechanism, allowing standout tokens to be fast-tracked to the main board through the “Rising Stars” campaign based on trading volume. The system also enables full interoperability between DEX+ and CEX accounts and rewards, creating a closed-loop ecosystem from trading to value realization.

The “Triple Bonanza” campaign is designed with low entry requirements and high returns to spark new user participation. Campaign details are as follows:

Eligibility: New users who complete a total deposit of ≥100 USDT (via platform deposit or direct transfer from external wallets to DEX+) and make their first trade within 7 days of initial deposit.

New users who complete a total deposit of ≥100 USDT (via platform deposit or direct transfer from external wallets to DEX+) and make their first trade within 7 days of initial deposit. Three Exclusive Rewards: Grand Debut: Complete a first trade of ≥100 USDT to receive a 20 USDT reward in SOL. Rising Stars: Trade tokens listed in the MEXC DEX+ rankings for a chance to share in an exclusive 2,000 USDT reward pool for new users. Airdrop Bonus: Claim a free airdrop with a 10x leveraged ETH futures bonus worth 5 USDT.

Campaign Period: June 25, 2025 – July 10, 2025

June 25, 2025 – July 10, 2025 All rewards can be claimed cumulatively. New users can enjoy multiple incentives from their first trade and seamlessly integrate into the on-chain trading ecosystem.





Looking ahead, MEXC DEX+ will continue to prioritize user needs, expand the boundaries of on-chain applications, and work hand-in-hand with users to explore more possibilities in decentralized finance.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

