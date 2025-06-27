Pharvaris Announces Clinical Trial Data Highlighting Deucrictibant for the Treatment of HAE to be Presented at the 2025 US HAEA National Summit

ZUG, Switzerland, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at the US Hereditary Angioedema Association's 2025 National Summit to be held from July 10-13, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Data Snapshot Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study

Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, #22

Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET

Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, #20

Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET

Presenter: H. Henry Li, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, #5

Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Format: Poster Presentation, #23

Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET

Presenter: Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, #9

Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET

Presenter: Mark D. Scarupa, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation, #7

Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET

The posters will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

