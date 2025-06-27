Strengthening Florida's Future: Resilience Innovations

Tallahassee, FL, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Insurance Awareness Day (June 28) approaches, Florida’s unique risks are once again in the spotlight. From hurricanes and floods to wildfire and coastal erosion, the state faces challenges that require more than reactive solutions. The Florida Surplus Lines Association (FSLA) says resilience is no longer a buzzword — it’s a necessity. And insurance professionals, together with state leaders and community partners, are helping lead the way.

“Resilience isn’t just about reacting to storms; it’s about proactively strengthening our homes, businesses and communities so that we are prepared before disaster strikes,” said Virginia Clancy, president of FSLA and VP and Chief Underwriting Officer for TAPCO Underwriters based in St. Petersburg, Fla. “Mitigating severe weather risks is a statewide effort, and organizations and partners across Florida are continuing to make this a priority.”

FSLA recently launched its online Resilience Hub — myfsla.com/resilience — a dedicated resource showcasing the innovative strategies and partnerships aimed at strengthening storm preparedness statewide. From cutting-edge technologies to university-driven research, the hub amplifies efforts that help homeowners, business owners, and insurance professionals access the tools they need to reduce risk before disaster strikes.

“Surplus lines insurers have long been at the forefront of Florida’s disaster recovery efforts,” added Clancy. “But our role goes beyond helping communities rebuild. We are also committed to helping them prepare. Over the years, I’ve seen significant advancements in the insurance industry, particularly in how we approach risk mitigation. Many surplus lines companies are now recommending cutting-edge products that reduce exposure before storms occur, such as enhanced private flood insurance options and specialized coverage for high-risk properties.”

In a state where traditional insurance often doesn’t cover every unique risk, surplus lines insurers step up to fill the gaps, offering customized solutions that provide peace of mind to homeowners and business owners alike. According to the Florida Surplus Lines Service Office (FSLSO), in Florida over the last five years, the surplus lines market has expanded its flood offerings to help protect 486,731 homes and businesses policies.

One of Clancy’s priorities as FSLA president is to strengthen outreach to young agents and students entering the insurance profession. With more than 30 years in risk management, she says the landscape of risk management is evolving rapidly, and today’s young professionals must be equipped with the latest knowledge and tools to address emerging challenges.

“As we embrace new technology and data-driven solutions, it is important that young agents enter the field with a strong foundation of understanding resilience and innovations,” said Clancy. “Their work will be instrumental in helping Florida communities prepare for and recover from disasters in smarter, more efficient ways.”

Organizations referenced in the Resilience Hub and working to improve Florida’s overall resilience include the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, Florida International University’s DesignSafe initiative and priorities led by the Department of Financial Services and the Office of Insurance Regulation. A new undertaking by Florida State University’s Risk Management and Insurance (RMI) Center — in partnership with OIR and FSLSO — also aims to study trends in the residential market and assist in identifying issues before they could potentially become a problem.

The Florida Legislature has also focused on resilience discussions, working on policies that support long-term mitigation efforts and disaster preparedness. These legislative initiatives play an important role in ensuring that Florida remains proactive in the face of increasing climate and weather-related challenges. An example is the My Safe Florida Home initiative, which helps homeowners make mitigation upgrades through grant funding. State leaders have supported this program as part of Florida’s long-term resilience strategy to protect communities.

FSLA encourages all Floridians — homeowners, business owners, community leaders, and insurers — to become part of conversations about resilience in their own communities. Visit myfsla.com/resilience to explore tools and resources that can help build stronger, safer communities.

To explore information related to surplus lines, including how they are regulated and market data reports, visit ​​www.fslso.com.

