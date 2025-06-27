BSTR Miner upgrades AI cloud mining to support daily earnings of BTC, ETH, SOL, and Dogecoin

London, UK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





BSTR INVEST LTD, a blockchain infrastructure service provider, officially upgraded its enterprise-level cloud mining platform BSTR Miner today. By integrating a dynamic AI computing power scheduling system with modular clean energy solutions, it has achieved a 23% increase in the stability of daily average income, providing global users with compliant, efficient, and zero-threshold digital asset mining services.

What is the BSTR Miner cloud mining platform? Why is it trusted by more than 9 million users worldwide?

As the world's leading AI-driven carbon-neutral cloud mining platform, users do not need to buy mining machines. Through smart contracts, they can mine mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL with one click, and automatically settle income every day. This upgrade will help the new growth of cryptocurrencies in the simplest way and bring a new experience to more than 9 million users worldwide!

User experience upgrade: Institutional-level services are becoming more popular

Zero-contact operation: Complete contract deployment in 3 steps on the mobile terminal (register → select computing power package → start mining)

Income guarantee mechanism: Adopt cold and hot wallet separation architecture, 90% of assets are stored in multi-signature cold wallets

Flexible contract system:

Entry-level contract: short cycle, simple configuration, suitable for novice users to quickly experience;

Standard contract: balance income and cycle, suitable for users who pursue stable income;

Advanced contract: longer cycle, suitable for investors with long-term layout or high income expectations.

All contracts support daily automatic settlement, users can freely choose according to their own preferences, and easily achieve stable daily income.

The most important thing is that new users can get $10 when they register, and experience the mining process without any investment.

The head of BSTR Miner emphasized: "Our mission is to build a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets. This upgrade not only simplifies the operation process, but also marks an important step for us to move towards intelligent and green mining experience, helping more users to easily obtain stable cryptocurrency income."

Sign up and experience now: New users will receive $10 experience bonus (activate after verifying identity on the official website)

Official website: https://www.bstrminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.