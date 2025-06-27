Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) Highlights Innovative Presale Structure and Auto-Liquidity Mechanism

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP), an emerging cryptocurrency project, is gaining notable recognition for its distinctive presale approach and innovative auto-liquidity mechanism. These features aim to provide enhanced transparency, sustainability, and long-term stability to its investors and community.

A Unique Multi-Stage Presale Approach

Neo Pepe Coin has introduced a structured presale model divided into 16 carefully planned stages, starting at $0.05 and gradually escalating to $0.16 per token. Designed to raise a total of $50 million, the staged approach ensures orderly participation and prevents rapid market fluctuations often seen in unstructured launches. This phased methodology encourages community engagement and investor confidence, strategically distributing tokens at incremental pricing tiers.

Auto-Liquidity: Enhancing Stability

One of Neo Pepe Coin’s key differentiators is its built-in auto-liquidity mechanism. Each transaction automatically contributes 2.5% towards liquidity pools, ensuring consistent market depth and stability. Subsequently, these liquidity provider (LP) tokens are burned, permanently removing them from circulation, thereby strengthening long-term price support.

Cross-Chain Flexibility

Participants have the flexibility of engaging with Neo Pepe Coin’s presale through multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Base Chain, using established cryptocurrencies like ETH, BNB, USDT, and USDC. This multi-chain strategy broadens accessibility, catering to diverse investor preferences and providing seamless transaction experiences.

Certified Security and Trust

Neo Pepe Coin’s commitment to security is underscored by its recent Certik Audit, receiving an audit score of 71.96. This rigorous, independent security assessment reassures participants of the integrity and robustness of the underlying smart contract and transaction processes.

Interested investors and community members seeking detailed information on participation, project milestones, and further developments can visit Neo Pepe's official website .

About Neo Pepe Coin

Neo Pepe Coin is a cryptocurrency initiative built upon the Ethereum blockchain, focusing on decentralization, community involvement, innovative liquidity practices, and a clear, strategic presale model. It seeks to deliver lasting value through community-driven governance and transparent operations.

Contact

For further media inquiries or additional information, please visit the official contact section provided on the Neo Pepe website.

Get Started with $NEOP

Contact:

Logan Roy

team@neopepe.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Neo Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b872ed44-2f9c-4b90-8d9e-3db156d9c722