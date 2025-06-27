Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Global Market Overview and Forecast Report, 2021-2023 & 2024-2030 | Rising Complexity in Modern App Architectures Fuels Demand

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Performance Monitoring (APM) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Application Performance Monitoring is estimated at US$9.5 billion in 2024 and is likely to register a 2024-2030 CAGR of 13.8% in reaching a projected US$20.6 billion by 2030.

This global report on Application Performance Monitoring analyzes the global and regional market based on component, deployment, organization type, access type and industry sector for the period 2021-2030 with projection from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Several evolving trends are shaping the dynamic market for Application Performance Monitoring, one of which is cloud-native APM. A growth in the adoption of cloud computing and microservices architectures has increased demand for APM solutions that have been especially designed for these dynamic and distributed environments. These solutions offer scalability, flexibility and seamless integration with cloud platforms, such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.



APM tools are being integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for automating tasks, such as anomaly detection, root cause analysis, predictive analytics and intelligent alerting, thereby allowing IT teams to proactively identify and resolve issues faster by minimizing manual intervention. Another trend is a shift from traditional APM, which mainly monitors application code and infrastructure, to broader "observability" solutions. Apart from covering APM, observability also integrates data from logs, metrics and traces across the entire IT stack to offer a more holistic view of system behavior. The importance of understanding end-user experience has increased considerably.

Several factors are driving growth of the APM market. Complex architectures, including microservices, containers and hybrid cloud deployments are being increasingly used to build modern applications. Because of this complexity, managing performance using traditional monitoring methods becomes challenging, driving the need for sophisticated APM solutions.



As businesses recognize that a positive digital experience is crucial for customer satisfaction and retention, APM is becoming essential to ensure optimal user experiences, since poor application performance can erode customer base and lead to revenue losses. Companies in a majority of the industries have initiated a move towards digital transformation, which depend heavily on software applications for core business operations.



Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market Segmentation Highlights

With an estimated 2024 share of 30.2%, North America leads the global market for Application Performance Monitoring.

By component, the global market for Application Performance Monitoring has been segmented into Software and Services, of which the former holds the dominant share estimated at 70.1% in 2024.

Whereas the global demand for Application Performance Monitoring in terms of Deployment is larger for On-Premises (54.8% estimated in 2024), Cloud Deployment of APM solutions is anticipated to clock a faster 2024-2030 CAGR of 15.5%.

Cornering an estimated share of 63.1% in 2024, Large Enterprises dominate the global demand for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) tools.

Analyzing the global APM market by type of access reveals that Web APM is the clear leader, estimated to account for a share of 68.7% in 2024.

Estimated to account for a share of 16.4% in 2024, IT & Communication leads the global demand for Application Performance Monitoring by industry sector.

Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Component

Software

Services

Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Organization Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Access Type

Web APM

Mobile APM

Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market by Industry Sector

IT & Communication

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Transportation

Construction

Tourism & Hospitality

Others

