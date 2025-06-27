Global Fibrinogen Testing Market Analysis and Forecast to 2032 by Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fibrinogen Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fibrinogen testing market is set to experience robust growth over the next several years, driven by increasing cases of chronic illnesses, rising demand for rapid diagnostic testing, and the adoption of technologically advanced healthcare solutions.



According to industry estimates, the global fibrinogen testing market is anticipated to rise from a valuation of approximately USD 230 million in 2025 to USD 396 million by 2032. This growth is expected to be registered at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Rising public health awareness, growing prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases, and the emergence of next-gen diagnostic technologies are contributing factors supporting market expansion.



Key Market Drivers



One of the primary drivers accelerating the growth of the fibrinogen testing market is the increase in chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, particularly diabetes. With sugar consumption and sedentary habits on the rise globally, the incidence of diabetes continues to escalate. This condition often leads to complications in blood clotting, making the need for regular fibrinogen testing essential in disease monitoring and treatment planning.



Another contributing factor is the increasing prevalence of blood clotting disorders. These conditions require timely and accurate diagnosis, and fibrinogen testing has emerged as a vital tool in managing thrombotic risks. Rising healthcare expenditures and a surge in patient population globally are further fueling demand for effective coagulation diagnostics.



Business Opportunity



The growing adoption of automated and technologically sophisticated coagulation instruments and reagents is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market. Healthcare providers and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly shifting toward automation to ensure faster, more accurate, and high-throughput results. The privatization of diagnostic laboratories and the expansion of point-of-care testing facilities are also supporting the growth trajectory of the market.



Moreover, the global increase in anticoagulant therapy procedures presents an opportunity for consistent monitoring of coagulation parameters, including fibrinogen levels. Anticoagulant therapies require precise dosage control, often based on periodic blood tests, making fibrinogen testing a necessary and recurring procedure in patient care.



Regional Analysis



Geographically, the fibrinogen testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a substantial share due to the high burden of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of diagnostic innovations. Europe is anticipated to follow closely due to increasing government support for healthcare research and a growing aging population prone to clotting disorders.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to a growing population base, a rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and a gradual improvement in healthcare services and infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Key Players



The fibrinogen testing market features a competitive Analysis, with key players actively investing in research and development, strategic collaborations, and product portfolio expansion. Prominent companies operating in this space include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Grifols

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Stago

TULIP DIAGNOSTICS (P) LTD.

Werfen

Biosystems S.A.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Technoclone

Medirox AB

MedTest

Enzyme Research Laboratories (r2 Diagnostics)

Kamiya Biomedical Company

Pathway Diagnostics Limited

These companies are focused on delivering high-performance diagnostic solutions, enhancing their global reach, and catering to the growing demands of both clinical and research settings.



Market Segmentation

By Reagent Type

Q.F.A. Thrombin Kits

Fibrinogen Kits

Multifibren U Kits

STA-fibrinogen Kits

Imidazole Buffer Kits

By Indication

Congenital Fibrinogen Disorders

Fibrinogen Storage Disease

Hereditary Fibrinogen Aa-Chain Amyloidosis

Acquired Dysfibrinogenemia

Cryofibrinogenemia

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

End-Stage Liver Disease

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academics & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sa7jpx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.