Glass Fiber Reinforcements Global Market Overview 2024-2030 | Wind Energy Emerges As the Fastest-growing End-use, Chopped Strands Dominate While Woven Rovings Set for Rapid Growth

The global demand for glass fibers is projected to reach 8.4 million metric tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2024 and 2030. In value terms, the market is expected to reach US$12.3 billion by 2030.

This global report on Glass Fiber analyzes the market based on product form and end-use application for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons and value market in US$. This report also reveals historical and current glass fibers installed production capacities and future expansions by glass fiber manufacturers across the globe. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of glass fiber industry.





Glass fiber reinforcements are high-strength materials made from fine strands of glass, widely used to enhance the mechanical properties of polymer-based composites such as fiberglass. These reinforcements are available in various types, E-glass for electrical insulation, S-glass for superior strength, C-glass for chemical resistance, and AR-glass for alkali resistance in cement applications.



Glass fibers offer numerous advantages including a high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion and chemical resistance, excellent electrical insulation, cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, thermal stability, and dimensional reliability. These properties make them ideal for a broad range of industries such as construction (wall panels, bridge decks), automotive (body panels, bumpers), aerospace (interiors, cargo liners), marine (boat hulls), electrical (cable trays), sports (helmets, skis), and renewable energy (wind turbine blades and nacelles).



The year 2023 marked an exceptionally challenging period for the global glass fiber and composites industry. Slower-than-expected demand growth across major application areas, compounded by the effects of earlier overexpansion, especially in China, caused inventory levels to spike. Smaller manufacturers, under financial strain, initiated aggressive price reductions, driving prices of standard products like direct yarn to historic lows. Although mid-year saw some recovery in demand and stabilization in inventory, overall market sentiment remained weak, and prices struggled to rebound.



Looking ahead, the global glass fiber industry is poised for a period of sustained growth, driven by megatrends such as the transition to carbon neutrality, advancements in green technologies, and increasing adoption of sustainable materials. Key growth drivers include wind turbine blades, electric vehicles, and commercial aircraft, all of which rely heavily on lightweight and durable composite materials.



The global glass fiber market is highly concentrated and exhibits an oligopolistic structure. The top seven manufacturers, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTGF), Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (NEG), Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd., and Johns Manville Corporation, collectively account for approximately 77% of the world's total glass fiber production capacity. These industry leaders are well-positioned to benefit from rising demand and are expected to further consolidate their market dominance in the coming years.



Glass Fiber Market Analysis Highlights

Driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrial transformation in China and India, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global glass fiber market, accounting for 47.5% of the market by value in 2024.

The global glass fiber market by product form is dominated by chopped strands, which hold a 26% volume share in 2024 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, surpassing 2 million metric tons by 2030.

Building & Construction represents the largest end-use sector for glass fibers globally, accounting for a 22.5% volume share in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030, glass fiber consumption in this sector is expected to reach 1.9 million metric tons by 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

3B-FiberGlass (Praana Group)

BGF Industries

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

Chongqing Sanlei Glassfiber Co., Ltd.

Envalior

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Johns Manville Corporation

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd (NEG)

Owens Corning

Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Sisecam Elyaf Sanayii A.S.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTGF)

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

2021-2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in US$

Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 70+

