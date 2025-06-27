Gentex Launches PLACE Smart Home Safety System

ZEELAND, Mich., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) announced today the launch of PLACE, a new smart home safety system now available for online and in-store purchase through a national big-box retailer. PLACE is a suite of advanced, multi-feature smoke and carbon monoxide alarms designed to enhance home safety, comfort, and security with room-specific functionality.

Gentex has been a leader in fire protection and sensing technology for over 50 years. The launch of PLACE in the retail space marks a significant milestone in making intelligent home safety solutions more accessible to consumers. PLACE integrates multiple safety features into a single, sophisticated system, all controlled via a user-friendly mobile app.

“Our goal with PLACE is to provide homeowners with a smarter, more connected way to protect their families,” said Gentex Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “By expanding into retail, we’re making it easier for customers to bring advanced, room-specific safety solutions into their homes while enabling new possibilities for future connectivity through our HomeLink Smart Home Solutions platform.”

The Product Lineup: Any Space

The PLACE portfolio consists of four distinct models designed for specific areas of the home. As the base unit of the PLACE product family, the Any Space unit protects central living areas and brings together the fundamental features that power all four models:

Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detection, Wi-Fi connectivity, ambient temperature and humidity sensing, motion detection, smart nightlight, and localized voice alerts



Room-Specific Units

Nursery Unit: Includes a video monitoring camera, two-way intercom, white noise generator, air quality sensors, and VOC monitoring

Includes a video monitoring camera, two-way intercom, white noise generator, air quality sensors, and VOC monitoring Garage Unit: Features CO and heat detection (instead of smoke detection), a security camera, and intercom functionality

Features CO and heat detection (instead of smoke detection), a security camera, and intercom functionality Kitchen Unit: Provides natural gas (methane) detection, and VOC monitoring to enhance kitchen safety



By combining multiple safety and security functions into one system, PLACE eliminates the need for multiple stand-alone devices and apps, simplifying home safety management. The PLACE system is manufactured in Zeeland, Michigan, leveraging Gentex’s decades of expertise in high-quality fire protection technology while providing safe, secure devices that are manufactured in the U.S.

Industry-First Low-Frequency Sounder Technology

PLACE introduces an industry-first low-frequency sounder across its product portfolio designed to improve alarm effectiveness, particularly for deep sleepers, children, and individuals with hearing impairments. Unlike traditional smoke alarms that use high-frequency tones, PLACE units emit low-frequency tones proven to be more effective at waking people in emergency situations.

This feature meets emerging safety standards, including new residential code requirements in states like California, and positions Gentex as one of the only viable providers of compliant technology currently.

PLACE devices are also available through www.PlaceHomeSolutions.com. The PLACE AnySpace unit is also available in select retail stores nationwide. Visit the PLACE website for updates and more information.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact Gentex Investor Relations Contact Craig Piersma Josh O’Berski (616) 747-9821 (616) 931-3505 craig.piersma@gentex.com josh.oberski@gentex.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.