Richtech Robotics and Beijing City of Design Development Sign Agreement to Accelerate Design of Next-Gen AI-Powered Service Robotics

Collaboration through Joint Venture Boyu AI Technology will advance core software-hardware R&D, vertical market deployment, and industry incubation

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, today announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Beijing City of Design Development Co., Ltd. via their Chinese joint venture, Boyu Artificial Intelligence (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. The partnership will concentrate on joint research and development, commercialization across high-growth verticals, and incubation of next-generation service-robotics solutions.

“This partnership significantly enhances our ability to integrate cutting-edge AI with practical robotic solutions,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “By joining forces, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies that improve service experiences and streamline operations across key industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail.”

Under the agreement, the parties will co-apply to establish a “Beijing Foreign-Invested R&D Center,” which will focus on pursuing breakthroughs in:

Domain-specific large AI models



Autonomous robotic decision-making systems



Integrated software and hardware platforms tailored to service-industry needs



Beijing City of Design Development Co., Ltd. is a wholly state-owned enterprise jointly held by Beijing Financial Street Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd. and Beijing Shouke Group Co., Ltd., and it serves as the operating platform for Beijing’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Design.

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 400 robot solutions across the U.S. including in restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories. Current clients include, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and more.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

