Dave Cantin Group Facilitates Two California Dealership Transactions in One Week Amid Acceleration in Automotive M&A Activity

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, today announced the successful closings of two California dealership transactions in a one-week period in June, a sign of growing momentum in the 2025 automotive buy/sell market and interest in California.

DCG’s recent transactions include the sale of Audi West Covina and the strategic divestiture of Subaru of Hayward (formerly One Subaru). DCG’s experienced advisors facilitated the transactions, highlighting the company’s regional expertise, national reach, deep market insights and strategic advisory approach.

“California is seeing an uptick of interest from the industry and there’s some pending legislation which will make the state much more attractive,” Dave Cantin Group CEO Dave Cantin said. “Each of these California closings required navigating different dynamics, from OEM right-of-first-refusal provisions to complex family partnerships and strategic divestitures. Our team’s ability to deliver trusted counsel and smart strategy is what helps us continue to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

Deal Highlights

Audi West Covina

Location: West Covina, California

West Covina, California Seller: Envision Motors

Envision Motors Buyer: Victor Oh, Grace Motorcars

Victor Oh, Grace Motorcars Closing Date: June 10, 2025

June 10, 2025 DCG Representation: Anthony Holbrook (Managing Director) and Mike Lacey (Managing Director)

This transaction marks the third divestiture DCG has supported for Envision Motors as it aligns its portfolio to focus on long-term strategic growth. Despite headwinds in the import luxury segment, DCG facilitated a successful closing by leveraging deep buyer networks and proven transaction management.



Subaru of Hayward (formerly One Subaru)

Location: Hayward, California

Hayward, California Seller: Brian and Devin McCafferty

Brian and Devin McCafferty Buyer: Uwe and Chris Waizenegger, Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton

Uwe and Chris Waizenegger, Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton Closing Date: June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025 DCG Representation: Alex Covino (Managing Director)

DCG managed this transaction, helping the seller strategically divest while supporting the buyers in acquiring a high-potential open point in a prime Bay Area market. The rebranding of Subaru of Hayward reflects a new chapter for the store under experienced new ownership.







L to R: Tony Karabon, Executive Vice President, Dave Cantin Group; new owner Chris Waizenegger; previous owner Devin McCafferty; and Alex Covino, Managing Director, Dave Cantin Group

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ, anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are often cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

