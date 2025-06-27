Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Shaped by Over 25 Clinical Trials

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Trends, Technology Platforms & Clinical Trials Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adoptive gamma delta T cell therapy is a novel type of immunotherapy that utilizes a unique subset of T cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells. While typical alpha-beta (aß) T cells cells identify antigens presented by major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules, gamma delta T cells are activated by stress induced ligands and phosphoantigens in an MHC independent fashion. This enables them to detect and target a wide variety of tumor types, including those that are not targeted by conventional immune vigilance. gamma delta T cells possess characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity, allowing them to have the ability for immediate response and immune memory, which make them particularly good candidates for off-the-shelf adoptive cell therapies.

In cancer, gamma delta T cells are under investigation for their potential to destroy malignant cells without the requirement of tumor-specific antigens or genetic modifications, which are technically demanding and expensive. Their intrinsic cytotoxicity, along with the possibility of allogeneic utilization (from healthy donors), provides access to the availability of mass producible, inexpensive therapies.

The majority of clinical research and development to date has been in hematological malignancies, where they have been especially promising. Gamma delta T cells are able to penetrate the bone marrow and other lymphoid organs and exert tumor effects there through cytokine release, direct cytotoxicity, and changing the microenvironment of the tumor.

The demand for novel cancer therapies is pressing, especially in blood cancers like acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which tend to relapse or are resistant to conventional therapies. Options for patients who relapse following remission or who have residual disease (MRD) are limited, and prognosis is usually poor. Gamma delta T cell therapies are in a unique position to bridge this gap, providing a potentially effective, safe, and off-the-shelf product that can be delivered without the logistical issues of autologous T cell therapies, including manufacturing hold-ups or patient variability.

TC Biopharm is leading the way in clinical development in this area. The company's most advanced product candidate, OmnImmune (formerly TCB-002), is in a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial for AML. OmnImmune is an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy engineered to quickly target and destroy cancer cells while avoiding damage to normal tissue. This clinical program is one of the most advanced in the global gamma delta T cell pipeline, highlighting TC Biopharm's growing leadership within the domain. Besides OmnImmune, the company has a number of other gamma delta T cell candidates in development for various cancer indications.

One of the most significant recent advances from TC Biopharm is the development of its candidate TCB008, which is under investigation in the Phase 2 ACHIEVE trial. The firm reported in June 2025 that the first patient in Cohort B, who had relapsed previously with detectable MRD, reached complete molecular remission following two doses. A lack of detectable NPM1 transcripts after treatment signifies a profound and lasting response, which identifies TCB008 as a promising post-remission therapy for blood cancers. This achievement demarcates the potent, targeted immune function of gamma delta T cells and substantiates their role as a new therapeutic strategy.

Globally, most of the research studies on gamma delta T cells remains on hematologic malignancies, and there are fewer programs directed at solid tumors. This is partly a result of the more sophisticated microenvironments and the immune evasion mechanisms utilized by solid cancers. However, attempts are being made to apply gamma delta T cell treatments to these more difficult contexts. Geographically, US-based players dominate the gamma delta T cell therapy market, followed by increasing numbers of Chinese firms. These regions have made heavy investment in cell therapy facilities and technology, facilitating quicker translation from bench to bedside.

Moving forward, the prospects for gamma delta T cell therapy are bright but will necessitate continued clinical validation, most importantly in solid tumors. With advances in manufacturing technologies and biomarker-driven strategies, the use of gamma delta T cells may extend to more types of cancers. With leaders such as TC Biopharm at the forefront, the field is on track to provide life changing treatments for critical unmet needs in cancer domain.

Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Trends, Technology Platforms & Clinical Trials Outlook 2031 Report Conclusions:

Gamma Delta T Cell Therapies In Clinical Trials: > 25 Therapies

Highest Phase Of Development: Phase II/III

As Of June'2025 No Gamma Delta T Cells Therapy Is Commercially Available

US & China Dominating Gamma Delta T Cell Therapies Clinical Trials Landscape: > 20 Therapies

Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Gamma Delta T Cell Therapies Technology Platforms Insight By Company : > 15 Platforms

Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market Potential By Indications Based On Adoption Rates

Company Coverage:

Acepodia

Adicet

Appia Bio

Cytomed Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics

Expression Therapeutics

Immatics

IN8bio

JY BioMed

Legend Biotech

Luminary Therapeutics

PhosphoGam

Takeda

TC Biopharm

ViGenCell

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

1.1 Emerging Role of T Cell Based Immunotherapies

1.2 Overview of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

1.3 Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy v/s Conventional Therapies

2. Role of Gamma Delta T Cells in Cancer

2.1 Gamma Delta T Cells in Cancer Progression

2.2 Anti Tumor Activity of Gamma Delta T Cells

2.3 Adopted Approaches for Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

3. Advanced Combination Strategies In Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

4. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market Overview

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Future R&D & Commercial Opportunities

4.3 Market Potential of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market

4.4 Technology Platforms For Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

4.5 Favorable Market Growth Parameters

4.6 Key Challenges To Overcome For Future Growth

5. Global Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 By Phase

5.2 By Country

5.3 By Company

5.4 By Indication

5.5 By Priority Status

6. Global Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase I

6.4 Phase I/II

6.5 Phase II

6.6 Phase II/III

7. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy In Leukemia

7.1 Ongoing Clinical Research & Development Trends

7.2 Future Market Opportunity of Gamma Delta T Cells In Leukemia

8. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy In Lung Cancer

8.1 Ongoing Clinical Research & Development Trends

8.2 Future Market Opportunity of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy In Lung Cancer

9. Gamma Delta T Cells In Breast Cancer

9.1 Ongoing Clinical Research & Development Trends

9.2 Future Market Opportunity of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy In Breast Cancer

10. Gamma Delta T Cells in Colorectal Cancer

10.1 Ongoing Clinical Research & Development Trends

10.2 Future Market Potential of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Colorectal Cancer

11. Gamma Delta T Cells In Pancreatic Cancer

11.1 Ongoing Clinical Research & Development Trends

11.2 Future Market Potential of Gamma Delta Therapy In Pancreatic Cancer

12. Gamma Delta T Cells In Lymphoma

12.1 Ongoing Clinical Research & Development Trends

12.2 Future Market Potential of Gamma Delta Therapy In Lymphoma

13. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy In Brain Tumors

13.1 Research & Development In Brain Tumors

13.2 Future Market Potential of Gamma Delta Therapy In Brain Tumors

14. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy In Head & Neck Cancer

14.1 Research & Development In Head & Neck Cancer

14.2 Future Market Potential of Gamma Delta Therapy In Head & Neck Cancer

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Acepodia

15.2 Adicet

15.3 Appia Bio

15.4 Cytomed Therapeutics

15.5 Century Therapeutics

15.6 Expression Therapeutics

15.7 Immatics

15.8 IN8bio

15.9 JY BioMed

15.10 Legend Biotech

15.11 Luminary Therapeutics

15.12 PhosphoGam

15.13 Takeda

15.14 TC Biopharm

15.15 ViGenCell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jabnn8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.