Incora Showcases Strategic Growth and Industry Momentum at 2025 Paris Air Show

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a high-impact presence at the 2025 Paris Air Show, Incora, a leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors, is proud to highlight a series of milestones underscoring its strong growth trajectory and deepening customer partnerships.

At the show, Incora engaged with dozens of global OEMs, marquee industry sub-tiers, Tier 1 suppliers, and MRO providers, reinforcing its position as a trusted, agile partner across the aerospace value chain. The company also unveiled investments in next-generation automation and robotics, further demonstrating its commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer performance.

“The Paris Air Show was a powerful reflection of where the industry is headed, and of Incora’s role in shaping that future,” said David Coleal, CEO of Incora. “We are proud of the trust our partners place in us, and we’re doubling down on our mission to streamline the supply chain, increase efficiency, optimize costs, and deliver world-class solutions at a global scale.”

Throughout the week, Incora’s chalet proved to be one of the show’s most sought-after destinations. The team held more than 200 high-level meetings with key stakeholders, resulting in contract expansions, new supply agreements, and reinforced demand for its integrated services and global logistics capabilities. These engagements also showcased Incora’s continued investment in digital transformation, inventory optimization, and supply chain resilience—critical priorities in a rapidly evolving aerospace landscape.

A major highlight from this year’s show was the signing of three new Long-Term Agreements (LTAs) with India-based suppliers, marking a pivotal step in Incora’s ongoing strategy to expand its global supplier network.



“I am especially pleased to announce the signing of three new LTAs with India-based suppliers at this year’s show,” said Simon Stephens, SVP of Sourcing and Procurement at Incora. “This milestone follows months of dedicated work and strategic planning. These agreements not only enhance our supply chain efficiency but also reinforce our commitment to supporting the economic development of the regions where we operate.”

Another key announcement underscoring Incora’s global growth was the expansion of its international footprint. Building on recent investments in California, the company revealed plans for a major new facility in India, establishing a meaningful in-country presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing aerospace markets. The newly signed LTAs reinforce this commitment on the ground. In parallel, Incora is also expanding into the United Arab Emirates, further strengthening its reach and responsiveness across the EMEA region.

These investments reflect Incora’s long-term vision to support customers with greater proximity, capacity, and speed, while strengthening its position as a supply chain leader on a truly global scale.

From business aviation to commercial airframes, defense platforms, and industrial solutions, Incora’s tailored solutions are helping customers manage complexity, reduce downtime, and drive long-term value.

“We are building something powerful at Incora,” added Coleal. “This moment at the Paris Air Show is not just a reflection of our progress, it’s a launchpad for the next phase of our journey.”

For more information, visit www.incora.com

About Incora

Incora is a leading, global provider of innovative supply chain solutions to the aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries. Formed through the combination of Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, Incora integrates its capabilities across global procurement, inventory management, logistics, and value-added services to deliver smarter solutions that keep fleets flying.

