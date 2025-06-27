VigRX Organic Bio Maca Supplement: Experts Discuss Science Behind Beginner’s Guide to Choose Best Maca Root Supplement For Men & Women

Limassol, Cyprus, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We live in an extremely fast-paced world which is very competitive and complicated to survive in. We are under pressure constantly be it in our personal life or a professional life. This results in our health deteriorating and we begin to develop certain health problems such as hormonal imbalance, lower levels of vitality and energy. There are several natural herbs that can help us with this problem and one such herb is the Maca root . It is an adaptogenic home regarded to be very powerful and is known to be a native to the region. In the present times, this herb has become a got-to superfood. Several individuals who are on a lookout to boost their emotional and physical resilience, without having to experiment with synthetic stimulants.





The most convenient way to consume maca root is in the form of supplements. And today, in the supplement market, you will find plenty of options to choose from; however, one particular maca root supplement that sets apart is VigRX Organic Bio Maca. This supplement has a premium blend of organic per black maca root which provides advanced absorption support because of BioPerine to ensure that the body will reap benefits to its maximum potential. So whether you are someone who is struggling with reduced stamina, low energy, or does not feel motivated at all, this particular plant based supplement is the powerhouse you need to reset your internal systems. The VigRX Organic Bio Maca helps in promoting emotional balance, natural libido, improvement, and non-stimulant energy. It is the most organic maca root supplement that is a combination of tradition alongside modern science based on bioavailability.

What is Maca Root?

Maca root originated in the Andes mountains. It is also the most common ingredient used in Peruvian cooking to give their dishes of flavour that resonates with earth. In some of the indigenous communities in Peru, maca root is an integral part of the traditional ceremonies. An interesting fact about maca root is that it is a cruciferous vegetable similar to cabbage, kale, and broccoli. M R.Gross, an extreme and harsh conditions nearly 13,000 feet above sea level. In the region, it is regarded as a crop of highest nutritional value as it is a good source of calcium, potassium, amino acids, minerals, and vitamins. Locals there referred to maca root as the Peruvian ginseng.

Maca root is generally consumed in the form of powder, and is considered to be an excellent source of fibre, protein, calcium, and several minerals and vitamins, such as copper, iron, and vitamin C. It also houses nearly 20 different amino acids, including the essential, eight amino acids, and even health promoting phytonutrients. It contains certain beneficial plant compounds such as polyphenols and glucosinolates making it a vegan choice.

There are different types of maca root, and they are all categorised by the colour of the root, which comes in yellow, black, and red colour. Each colour symbolises different benefits and intensity. Let’s take a look at them:

Yellow maca root : it is the cheapest and most common type. It is considered to be milder than the other colours and is more suitable for beginners.

: it is the cheapest and most common type. It is considered to be milder than the other colours and is more suitable for beginners. Black maca root : this is considered to be the most expensive and rarest form of maca root. It is the most intense maca root and is said to affect fertility, muscle building, and bone density.

: this is considered to be the most expensive and rarest form of maca root. It is the most intense maca root and is said to affect fertility, muscle building, and bone density. Red maca root: it is also a rare form of maca root, but slightly pricier than yellow maca root and lower than black maca root. It is the most stimulating and consists of higher levels of phytonutrients.

VigRX Organic Bio Maca is made using the most expensive form of Maca root, the Black type. This type is traditionally well known to enhance endurance and improve reproductive wellness.

Why Maca is Trending in 2025

Ever since the pandemic struck us, a lot of traditional super foods have been gaining popularity and currently in the year 2025 if there is a super food which is at the top of its game then it has to be the maca root because of its potential health benefits and adaptogenic properties. Maca supplements are gaining traction in the market today and our value to be approximately $215 million worth in the year 2025 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8% in the coming years. This growth is because of consumer awareness regarding maca root potential health benefits and also there is a rise in the demand for herbal supplements.

Consumers have begun seeking natural options for stress management, energy, and hormonal balance. And maca root is known for its ability to improve mood, enhance libido levels, and also tend its support towards hormonal health, particularly in women who experienced the menopause.

Even in the scientific research area, several studies have been conducted to explore maca root potential health benefits. The studies show how maca root can improve sexual health by improving the sexual desire and satisfied performance in both men and women. The maca root consists of flavonoids which naturally help in reducing depression and anxiety, and can be used to boost endurance and energy. Certain studies show how maca root provides menopausal support by elevating menopause symptoms, such as mood swings, hot flashes, low energy levels, and much more.

Top Reasons Americans Are Turning to Maca in 2025

Rising interest in hormone-friendly, stimulant-free supplements

Influence from social platforms and user-generated success stories

Preference for plant-based options in wellness routines

Positive word-of-mouth from health circles

Maca Root vs. Ashwagandha: Which is Better for Libido & Energy?

Ashwagandha is known for lowering stress and helping with recovery, but maca is more closely linked to improving stamina and reproductive health. For those looking to increase desire and energy, maca typically offers better support.

Benefits of Maca Root for Men and Women

Libido and sexual health : traditionally, for centuries, the maca root has been used as an aphrodisiac in several cultures. Users have reported an increase in sexual desire and feeling of satisfaction after starting to consume maca root.

: traditionally, for centuries, the maca root has been used as an aphrodisiac in several cultures. Users have reported an increase in sexual desire and feeling of satisfaction after starting to consume maca root. Hormonal balance : Estrogen, a primary female sex hormone, is very much responsible for regulating healthy functioning of the reproductive system in women. Any slight imbalance in this particular hormone can lead to a lot of symptoms, ranging from irregular menstrual cycles to mood swings to bloating. When estrogen levels are too low or too high, it becomes difficult for a woman to ovulate and enter pregnancy. Consuming maca root will help balance estrogen levels in the body. It relieves symptoms of menopause, improves bone density in women, helps reduce chances of infertility and weight as well.

: Estrogen, a primary female sex hormone, is very much responsible for regulating healthy functioning of the reproductive system in women. Any slight imbalance in this particular hormone can lead to a lot of symptoms, ranging from irregular menstrual cycles to mood swings to bloating. When estrogen levels are too low or too high, it becomes difficult for a woman to ovulate and enter pregnancy. Consuming maca root will help balance estrogen levels in the body. It relieves symptoms of menopause, improves bone density in women, helps reduce chances of infertility and weight as well. Energy and stamina : certain athletes who have used the maca root as a supplement claimed that they have noticed an increase in their performance and energy levels. Using maca root powder regularly will help individuals feel more awake, driven, and energised. It increases energy without the jitters or that shakiness that high level of caffeine usually gives. The maca root powder also impacts stamina positively where an individual can be seen performing high intensity workouts without any fatigue.

: certain athletes who have used the maca root as a supplement claimed that they have noticed an increase in their performance and energy levels. Using maca root powder regularly will help individuals feel more awake, driven, and energised. It increases energy without the jitters or that shakiness that high level of caffeine usually gives. The maca root powder also impacts stamina positively where an individual can be seen performing high intensity workouts without any fatigue. Mood and cognitive enhancement : the maca root has flavonoids which several health experts trust that it has the ability to improve an individual’s mood and also reduce anxiety. A certain study from the year 2024 suggested that major improvement in levels of depression and anxiety were noticed after the consumption of maca root among an intimate group of women in their post menopause stage. When one is in a positive state of mind, the brain tends to function to its optimum level, thereby improving cognitive functions.

: the maca root has flavonoids which several health experts trust that it has the ability to improve an individual’s mood and also reduce anxiety. A certain study from the year 2024 suggested that major improvement in levels of depression and anxiety were noticed after the consumption of maca root among an intimate group of women in their post menopause stage. When one is in a positive state of mind, the brain tends to function to its optimum level, thereby improving cognitive functions. Fertility enhancement: one of the most widespread uses of maca root is that it helps boost fertility naturally, and this holds stronger in the case of men. Civil studies claimed that maca root improves testosterone levels, thereby benefiting male, sexual health and fertility. It also increases sexual desire in men, improves sperm quality and also mortality which are the two main factors when we speak about male fertility.

VigRX Organic Bio Maca Supplement

A lot of individuals these days have started looking towards supplements in the most common way in the last couple of years, while seeking natural solutions to improve their stamina, confidence, and sexual performance. Whether the issue is related to stress, eating, or any other underlying health concerns like low, libido, or lack of stamina, it can significantly impact the confidence of an individual's quality of life. As a result, the supplement market, right now, has exploded with a wide range of products, promising everything right from improved endurance, to libido levels to better sexual performance. And among the most talked about supplements, names in this crowded industry is one particular supplement which is known for its maca root, and that is VigRX Organic Bio Maca . Let’s read on to understand more about it.

The VigRX Organic Bio Maca is a very thoroughly formulated organic supplement of maca root that helps focus on the most common issues faced by today’s modern adults, such as stress, low energy and libido levels, and hormonal imbalance. This supplement is made by Leading Edge Health, which is a very well-known company in the field of health supplements. The VigRX Organic Bio Maca promises to deliver as it contains a high potent dose of organic form of black maca root in the most absorbable form. The key features of this supplement are:

It helps with mental clarity and provides emotional resilience

It provides natural energy and enhanced stamina

It improves libido levels and sexual wellness in both women and men

It performs better hormonal functions without the need of any synthetic additives

Key ingredients and formulation

If you ask us as to what sets VigRX Organic Bio Maca apart from the other standard maca root or capsules in the market today? We would say that the brands focus on bio availability, purity, and pot while creating supplements is the major difference. It consist of two star ingredients and they are:

Organic Black Maca Root: the black maca root is the most potent form of maca root and the most rare, which is harvested from nutrient dense Highlands in the Peruvian region. This ingredient is famous for its health benefits in promoting stamina, and providing support. This reading has been used traditionally for centuries by those who are looking for reproductive wellness and enhanced endurance.Black maca root provides the following benefits:

It supports stamina and provides enhanced energy and metabolism

It helps with cognitive functions and focus

It improves emotional balance and especially during stressful periods of time

It helps in maintaining reproductive vitality and sexual drive

BiorPerine: also known to be a black paper extra. It has been studied and claims to help in better absorption of nutrients. The inclusion of this ingredient ensures that your body is getting the maximum benefit from every serving of maca root that you consume. BioPerine provides the following health benefits:

It helps with better absorption of maca root active nutrients

It supports digestion efficiently

It helps improve bioavailability of plant, alkaloid and vitamins

In addition, we would like to mention that VigRX Organic Bio Maca is a completely vegan, friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from any kind of artificial preservatives or unnecessary fillers or soy. The focus of VigRX Organic Bio Maca is to be a very clean and planned powered supplement that align with the growing popularity for hormone safe adaptogens And natural formulas that support wellness, without taking support of any chemical additives.

Some other supporting ingredients include:

Rice hull concentrate : it is a natural agent used as a replacement for synthetic fillers or binder to ensure that VigRX Organic Bio Maca is additive free, and the formula is clean.

: it is a natural agent used as a replacement for synthetic fillers or binder to ensure that VigRX Organic Bio Maca is additive free, and the formula is clean. Vegetable Pullulan: it is a capsule material that is plant based and oxygen impermeable which helps in preserving the freshness of the supplement and prevents any breakdown of ingredients.

How VigRX Organic Bio Maca Stands Out

In a supplement market that is completely saturated with so many options of maca root products that promise performance and vitality, the VigRX Organic Bio Maca supplement sets apart from the rest because of its thoughtful combination, when it comes to sourcing the ingredients and the signs behind its benefits, and the fact that it honours a clean label formula. Let’s talk about some of its stand out features:

Organic sourcing and premium ingredient quality : most of the maca root supplements available in the market today continue to use a combination of very generic maca root powders, which often result in low potency and lack proper quality. In contrast, with VigRX Organic Bio Maca supplement. This supplement uses 100% organic version of black maca root from Pero, which is cultivated at a very high altitude and therefore harvested for enjoying maximum nutrient density. It also undergoes strict testing for purity and quality. There are no synthetic preservatives, GMO, ingredients, allergens or gluten in this formula. This is the commitment that ensures quality that you are receiving a powerful and clean botanical to boost your health naturally without any compromise.

: most of the maca root supplements available in the market today continue to use a combination of very generic maca root powders, which often result in low potency and lack proper quality. In contrast, with VigRX Organic Bio Maca supplement. This supplement uses 100% organic version of black maca root from Pero, which is cultivated at a very high altitude and therefore harvested for enjoying maximum nutrient density. It also undergoes strict testing for purity and quality. There are no synthetic preservatives, GMO, ingredients, allergens or gluten in this formula. This is the commitment that ensures quality that you are receiving a powerful and clean botanical to boost your health naturally without any compromise. Developed by Leading Edge Health , a trusted brand: this company is known for its commitment to ethical sourcing, transparency, and several customer reviews and satisfaction. They are known in the supplement market for producing customer, approved and informed wellness products that rank consistently in the respective categories. This ensures customers are stress free while purchasing the product.

, a trusted brand: this company is known for its commitment to ethical sourcing, transparency, and several customer reviews and satisfaction. They are known in the supplement market for producing customer, approved and informed wellness products that rank consistently in the respective categories. This ensures customers are stress free while purchasing the product. Bioperine for improved absorption: Even the rarest and the most pure ingredient like the black Maca root extracts will go in vain if our body won’t be able to absorb them. To ensure this doesn’t happen, VigRX Organic Bio Maca formula contains BioPerine, a black pepper extract that is supported clinically to increase the plant compound’s bioavailability.

Where to Buy VigRX Organic Bio Maca in 2025

We always recommend purchasing products from the official website only as a censure that 100% authentic product is delivered at your doorstep.

Final Verdict: Is VigRX Organic Bio Maca Worth It in 2025?

By now, it must be very clear to you that Maca root is definitely a Jen in terms of providing health benefits. And if you are looking for a supplement to boost your libido levels, enhance sexual performance, hormone, health and wellness, then VigRX Organic Bio Maca Supplement is the ideal supplement for you. The fact that its formula is extremely clean, vegetarian, friendly, vegan, friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from any kind of artificial additives - this is the best Maca Root supplement in the market today!

Boost your athletic performance, stamina, energy levels, sexual performance with the help of this supplement. Say yes to New, confidence and improved energy with VigRX Organic Bio Maca Supplement. We once again suggest that you consult a healthcare specialist before beginning this supplement so that your body does not produce any side-effects and you will be able to benefit from the supplement with 100% at most satisfaction.

For more information, educational content, and direct purchasing, visit the official VigRX Organic Bio Maca Supplement website .

Company: VigRX Organic Bio Maca

171 Arch. Makariou III Ave,

Vanezis Business Center,

Office 401,

3027 Limassol,

Cyprus

Email: support@leadingedgehealth.com

Order Phone Support: Toll-Free: +1-866-261-8661 /

US Phone: 1-866-621-6884 / INT Phone +1-250-999-0414

Website: https://www.vigrx.com/

Disclaimer: The statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking any dietary supplements.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The content may include affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you purchase through recommended links. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Content Accuracy Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information presented in this article. However, due to the dynamic nature of product formulations, promotions, and availability, details may change without notice. The publisher makes no warranties or representations as to the current completeness or accuracy of any content, including product claims, pricing, or ingredient lists.

It is the responsibility of the reader to verify product information directly through the official website or manufacturer prior to making a purchasing decision. Any reliance placed on the information in this article is done strictly at your own risk.

