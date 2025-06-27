East Africa Cement Market Report 2025-2033: Portland Cement Leads as Preferred Choice in East Africa's Growing Market

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "East Africa Cement Market Report by Type, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The East Africa cement market size reached USD 2.66 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the research expects the market to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% during 2025-2033.

The increasing infrastructural development, the introduction of major housing projects, and the increasing number of people moving from rural areas to cities due to rapid urbanization are among the key factors driving the market growth.







The market is primarily driven by the increasing constriction activities across the region. Governments are investing in the construction of roads, bridges, ports, airports, railways, and other infrastructure projects. These projects drive the demand for cement as it is a primary building material, stimulating the growth of the cement market. In addition, East Africa has one of the fastest-growing populations in the world. With a growing population, there is a need for additional infrastructure, including housing, schools, hospitals, and other public facilities.



Cement is a vital component in these construction projects, leading to increased demand for cement in the region. Besides, the region is striving to industrialize and diversify its economy. As the manufacturing sector expands, there is a growing need for cement for construction of factories, warehouses, and industrial infrastructure. As a result, the growth of industries such as textiles, food processing, and manufacturing is escalating the demand for cement.

Market Drivers: Infrastructural Development:

Massive infrastructural projects that use cement as a primary material are propelling market growth. Many of these projects, including cross-border initiatives, demand significant cement supplies, hastening regional collaboration and fostering market expansion. The rise of green building practices has led to a demand for eco-friendly products like blended and low-carbon cement.

Rapid Urbanization:

Urban population growth presents challenges and opportunities in housing demand. Resulting developments in residential, commercial, and industrial zones contribute to increasing cement consumption. Expansion of urban areas necessitates modernization efforts, further driving cement demand for renovation and redevelopment projects.

Industry Segmentation:

Categorically, the market is segmented by type and application:

By Type:

Portland

Blended

Other

Portland cement dominates due to its versatility across various structures, from residential homes to commercial infrastructure.

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Residential applications hold the majority share, driven by the need for housing fueled by urbanization and demographic shifts.

By Region:

Ethiopia

Kenya

Tanzania

Uganda

Sudan

Rwanda

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The industry sees active participation from both local and international entities. Companies are expanding facilities, diversifying products with offerings like Portland Pozzolana Cement, and investing in R&D to introduce high-quality, innovative solutions.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market.

Key Market Players:

Bamburi Cement Limited

ARM Cement PLC

East African Portland Cement PLC (EAPC)

Dangote Cement Plc

Mombasa Cement

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 East Africa Cement Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Trends

5.11.2 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Portland

6.2 Blended

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Infrastructure

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Ethiopia

8.2 Kenya

8.3 Tanzania

8.4 Uganda

8.5 Sudan

8.6 Rwanda

8.7 Others



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Cement Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Bamburi Cement Limited

11.3.2 ARM Cement Plc

11.3.3 East African Portland Cement PLC (EAPC)

11.3.4 Dangote Cement Plc

11.3.5 Mombasa Cement Limited



