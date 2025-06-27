Emerging Flavors and Ingredients in Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Black Sesame Seeds, Magnesium, Lavender, Brine, Rock Candy, and Spirulina

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Emerging Flavors and Ingredients in Non-Alcoholic Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks into the emerging ingredients in non-alcoholic beverages, identified through Ai Palette and analyzed with Ai Palette and the analyst data.



The report identifies six emerging ingredients in six top markets, which are all high engagement and high growth. These six ingredients are examined through innovation examples and consumer appeal, as well as with relevant news and social media conversations.



Report Scope

Black sesame seeds, magnesium, lavender, brine, rock candy, and spirulina are the names of emerging ingredients in non-alcoholic beverages.

These ingredients bring new flavors and textures into the beverage category, with innovation growing to appeal to experimental consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

Ingredients

Black sesame seeds

Magnesium

Lavender

Brine

Rock candy

Spirulina

Takeaways

