GoldenMining Scales Global Cloud Mining with Advanced GPU Technology and Clean Energy Expansion

London, UK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldenMining, a global leader in intelligent cloud mining, has announced a major infrastructure upgrade, featuring cutting-edge GPU technology and expanded operations across 160+ renewable-powered data centers. These developments mark a major step in GoldenMining’s mission to deliver scalable, high-performance, and eco-conscious mining services to its growing global user base.

This announcement comes amid renewed volatility in the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) temporarily dipped below $100,000 earlier this week due to geopolitical tensions, but quickly rebounded as conditions stabilized. The rebound reaffirmed BTC’s role as “digital gold,” and GoldenMining users saw significant performance during the rally, underscoring the platform’s ability to respond to shifting market conditions.

New Infrastructure Highlights

Advanced GPU Technology : GoldenMining has deployed the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs across its infrastructure, enhancing mining efficiency while reducing power consumption.





: GoldenMining has deployed the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs across its infrastructure, enhancing mining efficiency while reducing power consumption. Global Data Center Network : Operations now span more than 160 state-of-the-art data centers across South America, Europe, and the Middle East, ensuring 24/7 uptime.





: Operations now span more than 160 state-of-the-art data centers across South America, Europe, and the Middle East, ensuring 24/7 uptime. Clean Energy Integration: All mining operations are powered by renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, contributing to a low-carbon blockchain ecosystem.





AI-Powered Cloud Mining, Simplified

GoldenMining operates under a "Hash Power as a Service" (HaaS) model, allowing users to participate in digital asset mining without the complexity of hardware setup or maintenance. Supported assets include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE), with flexible contract durations to accommodate different investment strategies.

Key features of the platform include:

AI Intelligent Computing : The proprietary Smart Computing Chain analyzes over 100,000 market data points per hour to dynamically route hash power to the most profitable cryptocurrencies.





: The proprietary Smart Computing Chain analyzes over 100,000 market data points per hour to dynamically route hash power to the most profitable cryptocurrencies. AI Hash Rate Scheduling : The system continuously adjusts mining resources based on BTC network difficulty and mining pool fees, optimizing returns.





: The system continuously adjusts mining resources based on BTC network difficulty and mining pool fees, optimizing returns. Flexible Contract Options : Choose from a range of durations including 5, 12, 25, 30, or 45 days.





: Choose from a range of durations including 5, 12, 25, 30, or 45 days. Profit Reinvestment Option : Users can enable automatic reinvestment of daily earnings to pursue compounding growth and possible passive income.





: Users can enable automatic reinvestment of daily earnings to pursue compounding growth and possible passive income. Multi-Currency Support: Mining contracts can be purchased using USDT, DOGE, ETH, or BNB, with transparent exchange and settlement.





How to Get Started with GoldenMining

Register an Account: Sign up at goldenmining.com and receive a $15 new user bonus.



Choose a Mining Plan: Select a contract based on your goals and budget.



Start Mining Automatically: Once activated, the platform handles all operations via AI optimization.



Receive Daily Potential Payouts: Earnings are credited daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested.





About GoldenMining

Headquartered in London, UK, GoldenMining serves many users worldwide and settles mining contracts daily. With a growing global footprint and an unwavering focus on sustainable and intelligent mining solutions, GoldenMining continues to reshape the future of digital asset investment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment invitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.