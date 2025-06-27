United States Jewelry Market Report 2025-2030: Millennials and Gen Z Drive Jewelry Demand with Eco-Conscious Choices

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Jewelry Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Jewelry Market was valued at USD 78.40 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 97.62 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.72%.

The U.S. jewelry market is set to grow due to growth in wedding and engagement jewelry and a rise in demand from millennial and Gen Z consumers.



KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type : In 2024, the ring segment held the largest market share of over 43%.

: In 2024, the ring segment held the largest market share of over 43%. By Material Type : The diamond segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.

: The diamond segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. By Category : The unbranded segment accounted for the largest market share.

: The unbranded segment accounted for the largest market share. By Distribution Channel : The offline segment leads the U.S. jewelry market, with the largest share in 2024.

: The offline segment leads the U.S. jewelry market, with the largest share in 2024. By Age Group : The 25-44 segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period.

: The 25-44 segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. By Gender: The female segment dominates and holds the largest share of the U.S. jewelry market.

RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES

On May 19, 2024, luxury jeweler Harry Winston made headlines as a 29.29-carat diamond ring from the brand was listed for auction at Bonhams New York. Expected to fetch up to $1.9 billion at the June 6 auction, the D-color, VVS2-clarity, type IIa marquise-cut ring exemplifies Harry Winston's legacy in crafting rare, valuable, and historic gemstones. The event highlighted not only the brand's timeless appeal but also the vibrancy of the U.S. high jewelry auction scene, where collectors seek heritage and prestige.

On May 3, 2025, Pandora launched a special-edition heart-shaped silver charm in collaboration with UNICEF, featuring a blue center stone representing the organization's signature color. This initiative reflects Pandora's continued commitment to social responsibility and has contributed to raising nearly $14 million over the past five years to support global youth education, particularly for girls, reinforcing the brand's impact-driven engagement in the U.S. and global jewelry markets.

US JEWELRY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Personalization and Customization



Personalization and customization are among the most prominent trends in the US jewelry market. This trend is particularly popular among younger consumers, including those in the 25-44 age group, who prioritize unique and meaningful purchases over mass-produced items. Brands are responding by offering a wide range of customization options, such as engraving names, initials, significant dates, or personalized messages on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and even watches.

Custom-made designs, where customers can collaborate with jewelers to create one-of-a-kind pieces, have gained significant traction, particularly in the fine jewelry and bridal segments. Companies like Tiffany & Co. and Pandora have implemented successful personalization strategies, offering customizable charms, birthstone jewelry, and engraved wedding bands.

Moreover, the ability to modify or combine existing collections (e.g., stacking rings, interchangeable pendants, or modular bracelets) allows customers to craft jewelry that resonates with their individual preferences. As this trend grows, technology has also played a role, with several brands using 3D design tools that enable customers to visualize and personalize jewelry designs online.



Rising Popularity of Lab-Grown Diamonds



Lab-grown diamonds, or synthetic diamonds, have seen a significant rise in popularity within the US jewelry market, driven by both ethical considerations and cost-effectiveness. These diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to natural diamonds but are produced in a controlled environment in laboratories, making them more affordable and sustainable.

For environmentally conscious consumers, lab-grown diamonds offer an attractive alternative to mined diamonds, which have been associated with negative environmental impacts and human rights concerns, such as exploitation in some mining regions. The growing awareness about these issues has led to a surge in demand for ethically sourced alternatives. Lab-grown diamonds are also gaining traction among younger consumers who prioritize sustainability, with many opting for them as part of a broader trend toward eco-conscious consumption.

The affordability of lab-grown diamonds makes them appealing for engagement rings and fine jewelry without sacrificing quality or appearance. Brands such as Brilliant Earth, James Allen, and Clean Origin have capitalized on this trend, offering a wide range of lab-grown diamond jewelry. As technology advances, the cost of lab-grown diamonds continues to decrease, making them an increasingly viable option for mainstream consumers.



Rise in Demand from Millennial and Gen Z Consumers



Millennials and Gen Z have significantly increased their share of jewelry consumption, driven by shifts in lifestyle, technology, and evolving values. These generations are reshaping the way jewelry is purchased, worn, and perceived, leading to new market opportunities and growth across various jewelry segments. For example, Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to purchase jewelry online, as they value the convenience of e-commerce, access to a wider range of styles, and the ability to compare prices quickly. This has led to the rise of online-only jewelry brands and platforms that cater to their preferences.

Moreover, these younger generations are not as loyal to traditional jewelry brands but are more inclined to explore independent designers and boutique labels. Jewelry that aligns with their values - such as sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity - has become increasingly appealing. For instance, companies like Brilliant Earth, which emphasize conflict-free diamonds and ethical sourcing, resonate strongly with Millennial and Gen Z buyers who are more socially conscious and environmentally aware.

The demand for "affordable luxury" and fashion-forward jewelry is rising among these younger consumers. This shift is pushing traditional luxury brands to adapt their offerings to be more affordable and inclusive, thus expanding their appeal to a wider audience.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



The prices of raw materials used in jewelry production, such as gold, silver, diamonds, and platinum, are subject to volatility due to a variety of factors, including global supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical tensions, and natural disasters. Fluctuating prices can significantly affect the profitability of jewelry manufacturers, as these materials account for a large portion of production costs. Gold, for example, is a highly traded commodity, and its price is influenced by a range of external factors, including inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and market speculation.

When gold prices rise sharply, it can lead to increased costs for consumers and create pricing pressure for jewelry brands. For manufacturers, high raw material costs may mean they need to raise prices or reduce profit margins to remain competitive, which can affect overall sales.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. jewellery market report consists of exclusive data on 26 vendors. Tiffany & Co., Signet Jewelers, Harry Winston, CHANEL, and Cartier represent a diverse competitive landscape, each catering to distinct segments within the luxury and high-end jewelry industry. Tiffany & Co. is renowned for its iconic blue box and emphasis on accessible luxury, blending timeless designs with modern sensibilities. Signet Jewelers, the largest specialty jewelry retailer, dominates through a wide array of brands, including Kay Jewelers and Zales, offering both mass-market and higher-end pieces.



Harry Winston is synonymous with rare, high-quality diamonds, serving an ultra-luxury niche with its exclusive and bespoke offerings. CHANEL, with its fashion-forward approach, combines jewelry with its broader brand presence, focusing on a sophisticated and exclusive clientele. Cartier, a prestigious name in haute joaillerie, continues to lead with its heritage of craftsmanship, luxury, and iconic designs, appealing to the elite.

While these brands have different positioning and target audiences, they all maintain their dominance in the US jewelry market through distinct value propositions rooted in quality, craftsmanship, and brand legacy.



Key Vendors

LVMH

Signet Jewelers

Harry Winston

Richemont

Pandora

Other Prominent Vendors

VRAI

Aether Diamonds

Brilliant Earth

HStern

Swarovski

Chopard

The Clear Cut

Graff

Boucheron

Gorjana & Griffin

Mikimoto

CHANEL

Alex and Ani

Charles & Colvard

Camille Jewelry

Mejuri

Astrid & Miyu

David Yurman

Le Vian

TACORI

Simon G. Jewelry

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $78.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered United States

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product Type Rings Necklaces, Pendants, Chains Earrings Bracelets Others

By Material Type Diamond Gold Platinum Others

By Category Unbranded Branded

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Age Group Below 25 25-44 45 & Above

By Gender Female Male



