Top AI Challenges for Payments Firms: Governance, Talent, and Ethics

Global spending on AI technologies is continuing its upward trajectory, with the generative AI market projected to reach USD 425 billion by 2030. By 2025, one in three companies is expected to allocate over USD 25 million toward AI initiatives, particularly across leading markets such as Japan, Singapore, and the USA. AI adoption has progressed beyond pilot programs, with almost 80% of organizations now implementing AI across multiple business functions.
Generative AI Fuels Revenue Gains and Operational Efficiency
Generative AI is contributing to measurable performance improvements across industries, supporting strong revenue growth and cost reduction efforts. Double-digit gains have been seen in functions such as strategy, supply chain, marketing, and software engineering, while cost savings exceeding 10% have been reported in areas including supply chain operations, risk mitigation, and human resources. These developments underscore AI's growing strategic value in digital payments and E-Commerce.
Ongoing Gaps in Governance, Talent, and Ethical Readiness
While AI adoption accelerates, major challenges remain. Over 20% of organizations report having robust risk and compliance structures in place. Talent shortages are prompting a shift toward upskilling and internal training in AI competencies. At the same time, ethical issues such as data privacy, transparency, and user trust continue to shape the dialogue around responsible AI implementation.
