Modern Employer Branding Virtual Certificate Series: Gain Insights from Experts and Secure Your Position as an Employer of Choice (ONLINE EVENT: Every Tuesday - July 29, 2025 August 12, 2025)

Join this Employer Branding 3-part virtual certificate series to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's employer branding communication strategies to new heights.

Employer Branding is more critical than ever. With a competitive talent market, evolving employee expectations, and rapid technological advancements, organizations must actively shape their reputation to attract and retain top talent. Is your company ready to stand out?

Do You Want to Build A Stronger Employer Brand and Stay Ahead of Your Competition?

Gain real-world insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful employer branding strategies within your organization, including how to:

Develop and implement employer branding strategies to attract and retain top talent in a competitive job market

Craft an authentic Employee Value Proposition (EVP) that resonates with candidates and employees

Enhance employee engagement and workplace culture to improve satisfaction and retention

Leverage social media platforms to showcase company culture and connect with potential talent

Utilize AI and data analytics to personalize candidate engagement and optimize employer branding strategies

Measure and analyze employer branding success to align strategies with business goals and demonstrate ROI

Use compelling storytelling techniques to communicate company values and employee experiences effectively

Personalize candidate interactions using data-driven insights to create meaningful connections

Adapt to evolving workforce trends by staying ahead of shifting employee expectations and hybrid work models

Benefits Of Attending the Employer Branding Virtual Certificate Training Series

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from employer branding professionals

Engage in interactive virtual sessions designed to provide actionable insights and peer-to-peer learning

Certificate of attendance to showcase your professional development and CEU credits

Opportunity to have your questions on employer branding answered

Walk away with practical tools and frameworks to strengthen your company's reputation as an employer of choice

3 Weekly Sessions:

Tuesday, July 29, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, August 5, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, August 12, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Employer Branding

Talent Acquisition

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations

Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Human Resources

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Recruitment Marketing

Agenda:

Session 1: July 29th - 07/29/2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

11:10 am - 11:55 am - Designing a Better Day: Rethinking the Internal Communicator Experience - A Hands-On Design Sprint to Solve Your Everyday Challenges Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

11:55 am - 12:40 pm - The Missing Step: Why Your Employer Brand Isn't Working (and How to Fix It) James Ellis, Senior Manager, Chief Brander - Employer Brand Labs

12:40 pm - 1:20 pm - Panel: Beyond the Feed: Using Social Media to Build Trust, Culture & Employer Brand Lucy Tran, Manager, Talent Programs - Box Howard Cohen, Corporate & Executive Communications & External Affairs - Amazon Moderator: Kevin Finke, Founder and Chief Experience Officer - Experience Willow Clifton Johnson, Vice President, Internal Communications and Knowledge Management - Teach for America

1:20 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts and Q&A!

Session 2: August 5th - 08/05/2025

11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Welcome Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

11:20 am - 11:45 am - On Brand: The Importance of Internal Branding Kerrya Allen, Executive Communications & Learning Operations - SiriusXM

11:45 am - 12:10 pm - Turning Abstract Values into Living, Breathing Culture Sandi du Toit, Managing Consultant - IBM

12:10 pm - 12:35 pm - The New York Fed's Employer of Choice Framework: A Case Study in Research & Co-Creation Jenna Filipkowski, Head of Learning & Development - Federal Reserve Bank of New York Kelly DiCicco, Marketing & Communications Specialist - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

12:35 pm - 1:15 pm - Panel: DEI Isn't Dead: Evolving Inclusive Employer Brands in a Time of Pushback Nichole Oocumma, VP Chief Learning & Culture Officer - Metro Health Allison Lyons, Vice President Human Resources - Frontier Internet Linda Robertson, Senior Director, Talent & People Analytics - Breakthru Beverage Group Moderator: Kevin Finke, Founder and Chief Experience Officer - Experience Willow

1:15 pm - 1:30 pm - Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Session 3: August 12th - 08/12/2025

11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Welcome Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow

11:20 am - 11:45 am - Keeping Employees Engaged During a Company's Evolution: How Discover is Strengthening Internal Communications Through Data-Driven Campaigns & Strategies Beth DiGennaro, Principal, Internal Communications I Discover Financial Services

11:45 am - 12:10 pm - The Digital Employer Brand - Crafting an Engaging Online Experience for Employees

12:10 pm - 12:35 pm - Breaking New Ground: Building Employer Brand Awareness to Attract Talent in New Regions Rosemary Cassie, Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.

12:35 pm - 1:15 pm - Proving Value: Measuring Employer Brand Impact Through Change Faryar Borhani, VP, Chief Communications Officer - Encore Capital Group Erin Wozniak, Head of Employer Brand - ZS Moderator: Kevin Finke, Founder and Chief Experience Officer - Experience Willow

1:15 pm - 1:30 pm - Q&A and Biggest Takeaways!

Speakers

Kerrya Allen

Executive Communications & Learning Operations - SiriusXM

Brittany Emond

Senior Manager, Employer Brand & Recruitment Marketing - Sephora

Sandi du Toit

Managing Consultant - IBM

Linda Robertson

Senior Director, Talent & People Analytics - Breakthru Beverage Group

Erin Wozniak

Head of Employer Brand - ZS

Allison Lyons

Vice President Human Resources - Frontier Internet

Howard Cohen

Corporate & Executive Communications & External Affairs - Amazon

Kelly DiCicco

Marketing & Communications Specialist - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Jenna Filipkowski

Head of Learning & Development - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Lucy Tran

Manager, Talent Programs - Box

Nichole Oocumma

VP Chief Learning & Culture Officer - Metro Health

Faryar Borhani

VP, Chief Communications Officer - Encore Capital Group

James Ellis

Senior Manager, Chief Brander - Employer Brand Labs

Beth DiGennaro

Principal, Internal Communications I Discover Financial Services

Kevin Finke

Founder - Experience Willow

