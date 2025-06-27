Modern Employer Branding Virtual Certificate Series: Gain Insights from Experts and Secure Your Position as an Employer of Choice (ONLINE EVENT: Every Tuesday - July 29, 2025 August 12, 2025)

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modern Employer Branding Virtual Certificate Series: Unlock the Power of Modern Employer Branding: Attract Top Talent, Boost Employee Engagement, and Build a Strong Corporate Culture in Today's Workforce Era" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join this Employer Branding 3-part virtual certificate series to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's employer branding communication strategies to new heights.
Employer Branding is more critical than ever. With a competitive talent market, evolving employee expectations, and rapid technological advancements, organizations must actively shape their reputation to attract and retain top talent. Is your company ready to stand out?
Do You Want to Build A Stronger Employer Brand and Stay Ahead of Your Competition?
Gain real-world insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful employer branding strategies within your organization, including how to:
- Develop and implement employer branding strategies to attract and retain top talent in a competitive job market
- Craft an authentic Employee Value Proposition (EVP) that resonates with candidates and employees
- Enhance employee engagement and workplace culture to improve satisfaction and retention
- Leverage social media platforms to showcase company culture and connect with potential talent
- Utilize AI and data analytics to personalize candidate engagement and optimize employer branding strategies
- Measure and analyze employer branding success to align strategies with business goals and demonstrate ROI
- Use compelling storytelling techniques to communicate company values and employee experiences effectively
- Personalize candidate interactions using data-driven insights to create meaningful connections
- Adapt to evolving workforce trends by staying ahead of shifting employee expectations and hybrid work models
Benefits Of Attending the Employer Branding Virtual Certificate Training Series
- Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from employer branding professionals
- Engage in interactive virtual sessions designed to provide actionable insights and peer-to-peer learning
- Certificate of attendance to showcase your professional development and CEU credits
- Opportunity to have your questions on employer branding answered
- Walk away with practical tools and frameworks to strengthen your company's reputation as an employer of choice
3 Weekly Sessions:
- Tuesday, July 29, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET
- Tuesday, August 5, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET
- Tuesday, August 12, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- Employer Branding
- Talent Acquisition
- Internal Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Employee Communications
- Public Relations
- Digital Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Human Resources
- Brand Communications
- Content Strategy
- Strategic Communications
- Employee Experience
- Digital Employee Experience
- Recruitment Marketing
Agenda:
Session 1: July 29th - 07/29/2025
- 11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow
- 11:10 am - 11:55 am - Designing a Better Day: Rethinking the Internal Communicator Experience - A Hands-On Design Sprint to Solve Your Everyday Challenges
- Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow
- 11:55 am - 12:40 pm - The Missing Step: Why Your Employer Brand Isn't Working (and How to Fix It)
- James Ellis, Senior Manager, Chief Brander - Employer Brand Labs
- 12:40 pm - 1:20 pm - Panel: Beyond the Feed: Using Social Media to Build Trust, Culture & Employer Brand
- Lucy Tran, Manager, Talent Programs - Box
- Howard Cohen, Corporate & Executive Communications & External Affairs - Amazon
- Moderator: Kevin Finke, Founder and Chief Experience Officer - Experience Willow
- Clifton Johnson, Vice President, Internal Communications and Knowledge Management - Teach for America
- 1:20 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts and Q&A!
Session 2: August 5th - 08/05/2025
- 11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow
- 11:20 am - 11:45 am - On Brand: The Importance of Internal Branding
- Kerrya Allen, Executive Communications & Learning Operations - SiriusXM
- 11:45 am - 12:10 pm - Turning Abstract Values into Living, Breathing Culture
- Sandi du Toit, Managing Consultant - IBM
- 12:10 pm - 12:35 pm - The New York Fed's Employer of Choice Framework: A Case Study in Research & Co-Creation
- Jenna Filipkowski, Head of Learning & Development - Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- Kelly DiCicco, Marketing & Communications Specialist - Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- 12:35 pm - 1:15 pm - Panel: DEI Isn't Dead: Evolving Inclusive Employer Brands in a Time of Pushback
- Nichole Oocumma, VP Chief Learning & Culture Officer - Metro Health
- Allison Lyons, Vice President Human Resources - Frontier Internet
- Linda Robertson, Senior Director, Talent & People Analytics - Breakthru Beverage Group
- Moderator: Kevin Finke, Founder and Chief Experience Officer - Experience Willow
- 1:15 pm - 1:30 pm - Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!
Session 3: August 12th - 08/12/2025
- 11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Kevin Finke, Founder - Experience Willow
- 11:20 am - 11:45 am - Keeping Employees Engaged During a Company's Evolution: How Discover is Strengthening Internal Communications Through Data-Driven Campaigns & Strategies
- Beth DiGennaro, Principal, Internal Communications I Discover Financial Services
- 11:45 am - 12:10 pm - The Digital Employer Brand - Crafting an Engaging Online Experience for Employees
- 12:10 pm - 12:35 pm - Breaking New Ground: Building Employer Brand Awareness to Attract Talent in New Regions
- Rosemary Cassie, Sr. Director, Executive and Internal Communications & Employer Brand - Roku, Inc.
- 12:35 pm - 1:15 pm - Proving Value: Measuring Employer Brand Impact Through Change
- Faryar Borhani, VP, Chief Communications Officer - Encore Capital Group
- Erin Wozniak, Head of Employer Brand - ZS
- Moderator: Kevin Finke, Founder and Chief Experience Officer - Experience Willow
- 1:15 pm - 1:30 pm - Q&A and Biggest Takeaways!
Speakers
Kerrya Allen
Executive Communications & Learning Operations - SiriusXM
Brittany Emond
Senior Manager, Employer Brand & Recruitment Marketing - Sephora
Sandi du Toit
Managing Consultant - IBM
Linda Robertson
Senior Director, Talent & People Analytics - Breakthru Beverage Group
Erin Wozniak
Head of Employer Brand - ZS
Allison Lyons
Vice President Human Resources - Frontier Internet
Howard Cohen
Corporate & Executive Communications & External Affairs - Amazon
Kelly DiCicco
Marketing & Communications Specialist - Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Jenna Filipkowski
Head of Learning & Development - Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Lucy Tran
Manager, Talent Programs - Box
Nichole Oocumma
VP Chief Learning & Culture Officer - Metro Health
Faryar Borhani
VP, Chief Communications Officer - Encore Capital Group
James Ellis
Senior Manager, Chief Brander - Employer Brand Labs
Beth DiGennaro
Principal, Internal Communications I Discover Financial Services
Kevin Finke
Founder - Experience Willow
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2gx94
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.