Independent Research Firm Names Watershed a Leader in ESG Reporting Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & LONDON, UK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watershed , the enterprise sustainability platform, has been named a Leader by global research and advisory firm Verdantix in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software.



Watershed has earned market-leading scores across critical capabilities like data quality, benchmarking, and readiness for mandatory disclosures, affirming the impact Watershed delivers for organizations navigating fast-changing regulatory demands.



“Sustainability reporting is no longer just about ticking boxes. It’s about building a foundation for stronger, smarter businesses,” said Taylor Francis, co-founder of Watershed. “Companies need more than compliance—they need reliable, scalable systems that drive ROI, reduce risk, and support long-term strategy. This recognition underscores our commitment to being that trusted partner for our customers.”



“Amid growing regulatory uncertainty and rising stakeholder scrutiny, organizations can no longer rely on fragmented systems or manual processes to manage sustainability disclosures,” said Verdantix. “The demand for accurate, auditable and real-time (or near real-time) sustainability data has elevated reporting software from a supporting tool to a strategic requirement. The 2025 Green Quadrant highlights those vendors best positioned to help firms navigate evolving requirements, meet assurance expectations and embed sustainability performance into core business decision-making.”



Verdantix highlighted Watershed’s strengths across the full ESG reporting lifecycle. Key capabilities include:

Integrated sustainability management and forecasting tools

Granular target-setting and scenario modeling

Performance benchmarks from 30K+ companies

Built-in audit-ready workflows with 150+ data quality checks

Structured CSRD module with coverage across all ESRS metrics

In-line expert guidance, anomaly detection, and full version control for disclosures

Enterprise-scale platform combining project tracking, supplier engagement, and ESG data