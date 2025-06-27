Army Drone Research Report 2021-2024 & 2025-2031 | Geopolitical Tensions Propel Drone Market to Unprecedented Heights

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Army Drone Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones, and Hybrid/Transitional Drones), By Range, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Army Drone market showcased growth at a CAGR of 7.92% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 17.16 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 33.19 Billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

Technological advancements in the global army drone market are evolving at a rapid pace, reshaping the future of modern warfare and military intelligence.

The global army drone market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by a range of influencing factors including rising geopolitical tensions, evolving defense strategies, and the urgent need for modernized combat solutions. Countries worldwide are increasingly relying on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to improve surveillance, enhance battlefield awareness, and reduce the risks associated with manned missions. Government policies supporting indigenous manufacturing, coupled with increasing defense budgets, are further influencing procurement patterns and accelerating market expansion.



A key driving force in this market is the operational versatility of drones, which allows ground forces to deploy them quickly across various terrains and missions. Army drones reduce human exposure to dangerous environments while offering real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Their cost-effectiveness compared to manned systems, combined with ease of deployment and reusability, makes them indispensable in military planning.

The increasing demand for interoperability and real-time data sharing has also encouraged the integration of drones into larger network-centric warfare systems. These systems enable seamless communication between UAVs, command centers, and ground troops, enhancing decision-making and mission outcomes. As a result, defense agencies are placing greater emphasis on acquiring multi-functional drones with advanced sensors and modular payloads that can adapt to rapidly changing mission requirements.



In terms of trends, the market is witnessing a clear shift toward the development of autonomous and AI-enabled UAVs. These systems reduce reliance on human operators and improve response times and targeting accuracy. Drones with features like autonomous navigation, object recognition, and swarm coordination are becoming increasingly common.

Additionally, miniaturization is gaining traction, with a growing preference for compact, soldier-portable drones designed for rapid deployment and short-range surveillance. Militaries are also investing in multi-role platforms capable of performing diverse tasks such as surveillance, strike, and electronic jamming, all within a single mission. This trend toward modularity and versatility is reshaping procurement and R&D priorities across defense sectors. Increasing collaboration between military agencies and private defense tech companies is fast-tracking innovation and expanding drone capabilities, especially in areas like endurance, stealth, and system resilience.



One of the most significant areas of innovation is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which are being embedded into UAV platforms to enhance autonomous decision-making. These technologies enable drones to independently process vast amounts of data, identify targets, and adapt mission parameters in real time without human intervention. AI also supports predictive analytics for maintenance, threat detection, and behavioral pattern recognition in enemy movements, significantly improving situational awareness and mission success rates. Computer vision and sensor fusion technologies allow drones to analyze and interpret complex battlefield environments, even in GPS-denied or signal-jammed conditions.



Another critical advancement is the development of swarm technology, where multiple drones operate cooperatively as a single unit. These swarms are capable of dynamic reconfiguration, target saturation, self-healing in case of losses, and decentralized decision-making. This technology is particularly useful for reconnaissance, electronic jamming, and overwhelming enemy air defense systems. In parallel, stealth drone design is being refined using radar-absorbent materials, low acoustic signatures, and infrared suppression technologies to make UAVs undetectable or harder to track by traditional surveillance systems.



Extended endurance and power solutions are also pushing the boundaries of operational capability. Hybrid propulsion systems, high-density lithium-silicon batteries, fuel cells, and even solar-powered drones now enable extended flight durations - some exceeding 24 hours - allowing for long-haul surveillance and persistent ISR missions. The integration of VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) capability with fixed-wing configurations is also a game-changer, enabling drones to operate in rugged, remote, or urban environments without requiring runways, enhancing tactical mobility in real-time deployments.

Further, modular and multi-payload architectures are allowing for plug-and-play versatility. Drones can be equipped with interchangeable payloads such as electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) tools, electronic warfare modules, and precision-guided munitions. These payloads can be reconfigured within minutes, making a single UAV suitable for multiple mission profiles - ranging from ISR to combat support, communication relay, or decoy roles.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Army Drone Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Army Drone Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, India, South Korea, and Australia).

The report presents the analysis of Army Drone Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Army Drone Market by Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones, and Hybrid/Transitional Drones).

The report analyses the Army Drone Market by Range (Short Range (Tactical), Medium Range, and Long Range (Strategic/HALE/MALE)).

The report analyses the Army Drone Market by Application (Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Combat & Strike Operations, Electronic Warfare & Communication Support, and Logistics & Supply Delivery).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by range, & by application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Prioritize Interoperability and Modular Platforms

Expand Dual-Use and Multi-Domain Applications

Competitive Positioning: Companies' Product Positioning, Market Share Analysis of Army Drone Market, Company Profiles

AeroVironment

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Boeing

Textron

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfugtw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.