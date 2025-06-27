Cancer Vaccine (Preventative, Therapeutic) Market Research 2025 with Analyst Recommendations-Leveraging AI and Bioinformatics for Precision Development / Pursue Fast-Track and Orphan Drug Designations

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Vaccine Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Type (Preventative, Therapeutic), By Technology Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cancer Vaccine market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.68% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 12.16 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 20.88 billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The Cancer Vaccine Market is driven by innovations in immuno-oncology, increased prevalence of cancer, and growing investment in personalized medicine and biologics.



Preventative vaccines continue to dominate market share, particularly due to the success of HPV vaccination campaigns and government-supported immunization initiatives. Therapeutic vaccines are also witnessing increased adoption owing to advances in precision immunotherapy and their potential to treat a broad range of cancers by stimulating the patient's immune response.



From a technology perspective, Recombinant Vaccines hold a major share in the market, fueled by their high efficacy, safety profile, and increasing R&D activities. Other emerging platforms such as viral vector-based and DNA-based vaccines are gaining traction, especially in clinical development pipelines.



Regionally, Americas leads the market, attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and strong regulatory support for vaccine development. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising cancer incidence, increasing healthcare expenditure, and expanding biotechnology capabilities in countries such as China and India.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Cancer Vaccine Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Cancer Vaccine Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Cancer Vaccine Market By Type (Preventative, Therapeutic)

The report analyses the Cancer Vaccine Market By Technology Type (Recombinant Vaccine, Whole cell Cancer Vaccines, Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines, Other Technologies).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Type, and By Technology Type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Leveraging AI and Bioinformatics for Precision Cancer Vaccine Development

Pursue Fast-Track and Orphan Drug Designations

Competitive Positioning: Companies' Product Positioning, Market Position Matrix, Market Share Analysis of Cancer Vaccine Market, Profile

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

GSK plc

Moderna, Inc.

BioNTech SE

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Gritstone bio, Inc.

Nouscom S.r.l.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

