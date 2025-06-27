Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Wolf Haldenstein Before August 11, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) between February 27, 2025 to May 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Rocket should contact the Firm prior to the August 11, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

CLASS PERIOD: February 27, 2025 to May 26, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of RP-A501s safety and clinical trial protocol; notably, that Rocket knew Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk.

Rocket amended the trials protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Rockets securities at artificially inflated prices.

On May 27, 2025, Rocket announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on the RP-A501 Phase 2 pivotal study after at least one patient suffered a Serious Adverse Event (SAE), ultimately, death, while enrolled in the study following a substantive amendment to the protocol that the Company failed to disclose to investors at the time management made the revision. In fact, Rocket stated that, while the patient was dosed in May, the decision to amend the protocol was made several months earlier.

Despite this, Rocket made no attempt to alert investors or the public to the change until after the SAE occurred.

Following this news, the price of Rockets common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.27 per share on May 23, 2025, Rockets stock price fell to $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025, a decline of about 37%,

