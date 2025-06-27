Taiwan Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2025: Taiwan's Prepaid Payment Trends Analysed Across 80+ KPIs

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Taiwan is on a growth trajectory, with an annual growth rate projected at 6.1%, reaching an estimated US$ 12.21 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the sector experienced a robust CAGR of 8.8%, and it is anticipated to continue expanding at a 5.2% CAGR from 2025 through 2029. By the end of 2029, the market is forecasted to grow from US$ 11.51 billion in 2024 to approximately US$ 14.94 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Taiwan, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of prepaid card and digital wallet domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid payment instruments landscape, encompassing digital wallets and virtual prepaid cards. It delves into market opportunities by evaluating key performance indicators (KPIs) such as transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value.



Prepaid Card Market Analysis

A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories. Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Consumer Usage Trends

The report delves into consumer behavior concerning prepaid cards, segmented by:

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Taiwan



Report Scope



This report offers an in-depth, data-driven examination of prepaid payment instruments, focusing on expenditures via prepaid cards and digital wallets within both retail and corporate consumer sectors. It also presents an overview of consumer behavior and retail spending patterns in Taiwan.

The report includes a detailed breakdown of key market segments for each country. Comprising 111 tables and 136 charts, it delivers a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet markets.

With over 80+ country-level key performance indicators (KPIs), the report provides a thorough understanding of market dynamics in the prepaid card and digital wallet sectors:

Taiwan Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Taiwan Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics

Taiwan Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Taiwan Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Taiwan Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Taiwan Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

Taiwan Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

Taiwan General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Taiwan Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Taiwan Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Taiwan Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size by Key Categories

