B. Riley Farber and GlassRatner Acquired by Toronto-Based TorQuest Partners

Toronto, Canada, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Farber Advisory Inc. (“B. Riley Farber”) and GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC (“GlassRatner”), leading providers of high-value financial advisory services, are pleased to announce their acquisition by Toronto-based private equity firm TorQuest Partners. The transaction marks a significant milestone for both firms as B. Riley Farber rebrands under the GlassRatner name across Canada, enhancing their collective capabilities and positioning them for accelerated growth.

This acquisition includes B. Riley Farber’s entire Canadian team and operations, ensuring seamless continuity for clients while strengthening their collective capabilities in the Canadian and US markets.

“This is an important milestone in our firm’s evolution - one that strengthens our position in the marketplace and enhances our ability to deliver the exceptional service and authenticity that our clients value and have come to expect from us. When we were acquired by B. Riley in 2023, our goal was to align our Canadian business with GlassRatner in the US, recognizing the powerful synergies between our respective firms and the tremendous value this alignment would bring to our clients,” said Gary Lifman, Senior Managing Director.

Ron Glass and Ian Ratner founded GlassRatner in 2001, building it into one of the leading multi-office financial advisory services firms in the US, ranked on numerous occasions by the Bankruptcy Insider and TheDeal.Com as one of the top Crisis Management and Restructuring Firms in the nation. The firm has also been recognized by The National Law Journal and Corporate Counsel as one of the US’s top Forensic and Litigation Support providers. In 2018, GlassRatner joined B. Riley.

The leadership of B. Riley Farber and GlassRatner have worked together for more than a decade and share the same core values of transparency, independence, collegiality, and client focus.

Justin Catalano, a Partner at TorQuest said, “We are excited to be partnering on this investment with Ian and the GlassRatner team. GlassRatner is an attractive business with significant growth potential and a strong reputation for service excellence. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in this next chapter.” GlassRatner will be the third platform investment for TorQuest Partners Fund VI, a C$2.3 billion fund.

“We are now positioned to build and grow our independent advisory business in Canada under the GlassRatner brand —with operational flexibility and funding to pursue our ambitious goals and growth plans,” said Lifman. “The DNA of our business—our people, culture, and commitment to collaboration—remain unchanged. The only change is our new ownership structure, which positions us for exceptional growth and brings us back under Canadian ownership. This transition represents more than a change in ownership; it represents our evolution into a stronger and more focused organization.”

About GlassRatner

GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC and B. Riley Farber Advisory Inc. (collectively “GlassRatner”) is a North American financial advisory services firm providing clarity to complex business challenges and board level agenda items.

GlassRatner provides a unique continuum of high value financial advisory services to attorneys and their clients, lenders, private equity investors, and companies of all types—across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Our team of seasoned professionals, with deep industry expertise, provide sophisticated solutions in a transparent, independent and collegial manner, putting clients and their success first.

Our advisory services are a unique mix of professional services including restructuring & turnaround management; forensic accounting, litigation support; engineering & construction consulting; risk & resilience consulting; transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews, executive search and interim management solutions, and real estate services. To learn more about GlassRatner, please visit www.glassratner.com

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$5.0 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest is currently investing from TorQuest Partners Fund VI, a C$2.3 billion fund that closed in December 2023 and completed its first investment in July 2024. TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest, please visit www.torquest.com