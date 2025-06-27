GlassRatner Acquired by TorQuest Partners, Reestablishes Itself as an Independent Brand

Atlanta, GA, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC (“GlassRatner”), a leading provider of specialty professional and advisory services has reestablished itself as an independent brand following its acquisition by TorQuest Partners from B. Riley Financial, Inc. earlier today.

With a 24-year legacy of delivering high-value financial advisory solutions, GlassRatner has built a reputation for excellence in Restructuring, Turnaround Management & Bankruptcy Consulting; Forensic Accounting & Litigation Support; and Transaction Support Services—such as Due Diligence and Quality of Earnings Reviews. In recent years the firm has successfully expanded its reach into Engineering & Construction Consulting, Risk & Resilience Consulting and Executive Search & Interim Management.

“Our brand and culture remain as vibrant and dynamic as ever. We have one of the strongest teams in the industry and are well poised for continued growth. We are well organized, well financed and committed to our clients. Over the past 24 years, we’ve been a trusted partner for top law firms, lenders, and private equity investors, tackling some of the most complex and high stakes matters. With approximately 200 team members and a dozen locations I feel like we are just getting started,” said Ian Ratner, CEO and co-founder.

Justin Catalano, a Partner at TorQuest said, “We are excited to be partnering on this investment with Ian and the GlassRatner team. GlassRatner is an attractive business with significant growth potential and a strong reputation for service excellence. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in this next chapter.” GlassRatner will be the third platform investment for TorQuest Partners Fund VI, a C$2.3 billion fund.

GlassRatner expanded into Canada in 2023 with the acquisition of the commercial group of Farber Financial, which has been operating as B. Riley Farber Advisory Inc. (“B. Riley Faber”). Going forward, the Canadian operations will adopt the unified GlassRatner brand. Together with its office in Mexico City and extensive coverage across the United States, GlassRatner offers seamless advisory services across North America and globally through its partnership with BTG Global Advisory.

From an industry perspective, GlassRatner also brings deep expertise through both its dedicated Real Estate Services and Engineering & Construction Consulting practices, ensuring specialized knowledge where it really matters. The firm has also established a portfolio of credentials in sectors including HealthCare, Financial Services & Insurance, Automotive (both Manufacturing and Auto Dealerships), General Manufacturing, Energy, Retail, Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Government, and Non-Profits.

“Our firm continues to be a terrific platform for our team members. Our culture is rooted in collaboration, collegiality, and authenticity,” said Ratner. “We are attracting some of the best and brightest in the industry and are committed to expanding our team aggressively to meet growing client demand.”

GlassRatner’s award-winning team has consistently earned recognition across multiple industry publications and organizations, cementing our position as a leader in restructuring, litigation consulting, forensics, and expert witness services. We have been honored with accolades from Global M&A Network's Turnaround Atlas Awards, The Daily Report, The M&A Advisor's Annual Turnaround Awards, and The National Law Journal.

About GlassRatner

GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC and B. Riley Farber Advisory Inc. (collectively “GlassRatner”) is a North American financial advisory services firm providing clarity to complex business challenges and board level agenda items.

GlassRatner provides a unique continuum of high value financial advisory services to attorneys and their clients, lenders, private equity investors, and companies of all types—across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Our team of seasoned professionals, with deep industry expertise, provide sophisticated solutions in a transparent, independent and collegial manner, putting clients and their success first.

Our advisory services are a unique mix of professional services including restructuring & turnaround management; forensic accounting, litigation support; engineering & construction consulting; risk & resilience consulting; transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews, executive search and interim management solutions, and real estate services. To learn more about GlassRatner, please visit www.glassratner.com

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$5.0 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest is currently investing from TorQuest Partners Fund VI, a C$2.3 billion fund that held its final closing in December 2023 and completed its first investment in July 2024. TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest, please visit www.torquest.com





