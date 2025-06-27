Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) Scores Big – Certik Audit Confirms Strong Credibility in Crypto Presales





Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) Scores High Marks in Certik Security Audit

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major boost to investor confidence and project transparency, Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) has proudly announced its outstanding score of 71.96 on its recent Certik Audit, a leading authority in blockchain security. This significant achievement underscores Neo Pepe’s commitment to rigorous security practices and solidifies its position as one of the most credible crypto presales of the year.

Surpassing Industry Standards in Blockchain Security

Certik Audit, globally renowned for its stringent security assessments, evaluated Neo Pepe Coin across multiple critical areas including code integrity, transaction transparency, tokenomics, and governance structures. With a robust score of 71.96, Neo Pepe Coin far surpasses average industry benchmarks, providing investors with peace of mind that their investments are safeguarded against vulnerabilities and typical blockchain threats.

Presale Momentum Builds Towards $50M Goal

This audit success arrives at a crucial time as the Neo Pepe presale progresses through its meticulously structured 16-stage funding round, aiming for an ambitious yet achievable $50 million funding goal. Investors have already recognized Neo Pepe's revolutionary auto-liquidity mechanism, transparent governance model, and the compelling Memetrix narrative driving the project’s serious stance on decentralization and market integrity.

Raising the Bar for Transparency & Investor Trust

"We believe transparency and security are non-negotiable, and achieving this impressive score from Certik is a strong testament to our vision and diligence," stated the Neo Pepe Coin team. "We aim to set the gold standard for presales in crypto, proving to the community that Neo Pepe is far removed from dubious projects and rug pulls."

Community Enthusiasm Soars Amid Presale Milestones

The Neo Pepe Coin presale continues to draw intense interest from investors seeking a trustworthy and forward-thinking project within the crypto space. With tokens unlocking hourly post-launch and a dynamic, community-driven governance system in place, the project maintains momentum and investor enthusiasm.

Investors and crypto enthusiasts can review the full Certik Audit, further reinforcing Neo Pepe’s credibility and long-term vision.

Join the growing Neo Pepe community and participate in what is swiftly becoming the most legitimate and exciting crypto presale of the year.

To explore the presale and become part of this groundbreaking movement, visit the official Neo Pepe website and follow Neo Pepe's socials for the latest updates and announcements.

