SweatPals Is Set to Tap Into the $22.4B Fitness Economy by Creating a ‘Third Space’ for Gen Z and Millennials

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweatPals , an established social fitness platform based in Austin, is expanding its offerings to support a growing trend in how people approach health and wellness. The app allows people to find and join local fitness events, group activities, and wellness meetups while providing trainers and organizers with tools to build, manage, and monetize their communities.

The shift in fitness habits, accelerated by the pandemic, has reshaped a global market now estimated at $22.4 billion. Today’s fitness culture is increasingly defined by social connections, communal events, and a desire for belonging beyond traditional gyms. SweatPals aims to meet this demand by providing a space where people can connect with others through shared activities like run clubs, yoga classes, bootcamps, and more.

With built‑in features for trainers — including digital ticketing, waiver signing, participant management, and group communication — SweatPals gives fitness entrepreneurs a centralized platform to save time and operate more efficiently. The app is designed for trainers and organizers who want to foster strong, active communities and monetize their offerings.

“People want more ways to connect beyond digital spaces, and fitness has become a key way to build those connections,” said Mandi Zhou, Co‑Founder of SweatPals. “We’ve built SweatPals to give trainers and organizers the tools to host activities, manage sign‑ups, and build communities — making it simpler for people to find and participate in activities that match their interests and schedules.”

In an era when younger generations seek spaces for belonging and shared experience, fitness has become more than a routine — it has evolved into a ‘third space’ where people can come together outside of work and home. SweatPals aims to support this shift by making it easy for trainers and participants to connect.

“As fitness evolves, it’s becoming less about isolated workouts and more about social connections,” said Salar Shahini, Co‑Founder of SweatPals. “SweatPals was built to make it simple for trainers to host events and for participants to find and join them. The goal is to create spaces where fitness and connection can thrive together — in neighborhoods, parks, and studios across the country.”

About SweatPals

