Love Island stars join Tequila Rose to launch UK’s first ‘festi-sential’ vending machine

LONDON, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tequila Rose is ensuring that festival goers will be looking hot all summer, no matter what the British weather throws at them.

The nation’s favourite pink drink teamed up with Love Island legend Harriet Blackmore and Strictly’s Tasha Ghouri to launch a ‘festi-sentials’ vending machine just in time for festival goers heading for the summer’s biggest events.

Lip gloss is the one thing that females aged 18-44 say they can’t live without at a festival, with more than one in three saying it’s the first thing in their bag in a poll by the UK’s favourite strawberry shot brand.

So Tequila Rose devised the UK’s first vending machine dispensing ‘festi-sentials’ in a festival glam bag to hundreds of music lovers who queued up at London’s Paddington Station.

The giveaway coincided with Strictly star Tasha Ghouri revealing her top three festi-sentials: lip gloss, cochlear implant batteries, and a mini hairbrush are her three non-negotiables for any festival.

Tasha said: “I can never go without my lip gloss at a festival, and love to have a little top up throughout the day.

“Gloss is the one thing out of all my makeup that I feel naked or like something’s missing if I don’t have it on.

“Batteries for my cochlear implants are an absolute essential because I won’t be able to hear without them, and I love my mini-hairbrush, which fits perfectly in my handbag.”

The Tequila Rose poll of 2,000 female festival-goers aged 18 to 44 showed more than a third agreed with Tasha (35%) and chose lip gloss as their go-to glam item to get dolled up while camping, while mascara (21%) ranked second and concealer in third (13%).

Meanwhile, a phone (71%) and portable charger (55%) were the festival essentials Gen Z and Millennial girls can’t live without, along with a mini-mirror (30%) and alcohol (26%).

Sophie McLeay, Tequila Rose Brand Manager, said: “Festival season is in full swing, and our research shows that glam is a top priority for our consumers as they get ready to escape real life and embrace the festival vibe with their friends.

“We know looking and feeling good is all part of the experience, and Tequila Rose is here to be part of that glam moment. We’re encouraging everyone to bring the glam and drink the pink this festival season.”

The festival must-have beauty items Gen Z and Millennial women can’t live without:

Lip gloss (35%) Mascara (21%) Concealer (13%) There’s not one, I take them all! (7%) Eyebrow pencil (7%) Eyeliner (6%) Highlighter (4%) Blusher (3%) Other (3%)



Gen Z and Millennial women’s festival essentials they can’t live without

Phone (71%) Portable charger (55%) Comfortable shoes (52%) Toilet roll (48%) Hairbrush (41%) Makeup (35%) Mirror (30%) Dry shampoo (29%) Alcohol (26%) Mini first aid kit (25%) Earplugs/ eye mask (22%) Small backpack (21%) Showstopping outfits (18%) Bumbag (16%) Speaker (14%)



Throughout the festival season, consumers will be in with a chance to get their hands on the limited edition Tequila Rose glam bags via the TequilaRoseUK Instagram page.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b78c359b-0abe-41af-af71-de71c36db777

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/440377bd-9cee-40d8-84e5-56d4cb782ef8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc45e576-0cdc-4d84-92d4-d881fd97dc1a