Saint Leo University Receives Significant Gift from Tampa Tech Icon, Arnie Bellini

Saint Leo, Fla., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Leo University has received a transformative $1.5 million donation from Tampa-based tech visionary and philanthropist Arnie Bellini, founder of ConnectWise and CEO of Bellini Capital. The gift builds on an initial $500,000 contribution made in 2024, with a recent additional $1 million investment. This impactful support will significantly expand the university’s reach in cybersecurity education, fueling initiatives designed to close workforce gaps and prepare students for high-demand careers.

The donation will establish The Bellini Family Endowed Scholarship, the university’s first dedicated cybersecurity scholarship, supporting students pursuing degrees in cybersecurity or demonstrating a strong passion for the field. It will also advance several strategic initiatives, including Saint Leo’s first partnership with industry experts to create a new model for comprehensive, innovative cybersecurity training, with programming planned to begin in 2025.

“The cybersecurity threat is real, constant, and growing, and CyberBay is already a magnet for talent and innovation to address the need,” said Arnie Bellini. “Right here in the Tampa Bay region, the demand for skilled cyber professionals is immediate and urgent—and the jobs are high-paying and high-impact. Saint Leo has proven itself as a powerhouse in cyber education, and this investment will amplify their impact and accelerate the pipeline of talent.”

According to industry research, the global cybersecurity workforce gap surpassed 4 million jobs in 2023, including more than 500,000 vacancies in the United States. Florida ranks among the top five states in demand for cybersecurity professionals.

The new training program will provide an expedited, flexible way for working adults to gain foundational cybersecurity skills. This revolutionary approach to cybersecurity education creates standardized training modules for industry wide adoption. Offered entirely online and self-paced, the program is designed to serve as a talent pipeline for employers across Tampa Bay and beyond, helping individuals transition into critical tech roles faster.

“Arnie Bellini’s generosity accelerates our mission to educate ethical tech leaders and bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application,” said Steve Carroll, chief information officer at Saint Leo University. “This gift will impact Tampa Bay’s workforce for generations to come.”

Saint Leo University has earned national recognition for its cybersecurity program and is designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the NSA and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In 2023, the university established the College of Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science to meet the rising demand for high-quality education in the tech sector. More than 500 students are currently pursuing cybersecurity degrees at Saint Leo.

