MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark will build new global UNICEF warehouse

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has won the phased tender for the construction of the world’s largest central warehouse for humanitarian aid for the UN’s children’s fund UNICEF. The total contract value is DKK 1.66 billion. The award of the contract is not final before the expiration of the standstill period, and the project financing has to be approved by The Finance Committee of the Danish Parliament. The developer is development company By & Havn.

CAMPUS 4 in Nordhavn in Copenhagen will be a 63,000 square meter building complex, and MT Højgaard Danmark will perform the construction work as a turnkey project in collaboration with CF Møller Architects and consulting engineers Artelia. The work scope commences in the fall of 2025, and the global warehouse is scheduled to be ready for operation by the end of 2028.

The new distribution center will replace UNICEF's existing facilities on Oceanvej in Copenha-gen's Nordhavn. The developer is constructing the facility for the tenant (the Danish Building Agency, which sublets to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and its user (UNICEF).

CAMPUS 4 comprises an administration building with a visitors’ centre and conference facilities, a low bay warehouse and two high bay warehouses, which can accommodate more than 75,000 pallets. The administration building will be approximately 15,000 square meters, whereas the warehouse will be around 48,000 square meters. The warehouse capacity will thus be signifi-cantly larger than UNICEF’s current global warehouse at Oceanvej in Copenhagen from where the majority of the organisation’s emergency aid is currently distributed.

”CAMPUS 4 is a demanding project where we will leverage our employees’ competencies within cooperation, coordination, planning and own production. Our professional competencies in management, foundations, soil and wiring works, fitting, concrete and steel will contribute and ensure a smooth process. We look forward to collaborating with UNICEF, By & Havn and all other involved parties to create the right conditions for UNICEF to continue the organisation’s important mission helping people in need, while the project simultaneously cements Copenhagen’s status as an international capital and supply port,” says Niels Holm Mikkelsen, COO, MT Højgaard Danmark.

UNICEF wants to expand capacity in Copenhagen at a location from where emergency aid can be distributed swiftly and efficiently to all parts of the world. CAMPUS 4 will be located 700 meters from the coming container terminal in the outer part of Nordhavn with direct access to Øresund. The location close to the coming Nordhavn tunnel will furthermore ensure fast access to Copenhagen Airport for emergency aid, guests and employees.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million, but the order is expected to contribute positively to MT Højgaard Danmark’s and MT Højgaard Holding’s development in the coming years.

Further information:

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment