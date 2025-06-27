AR and VR in Education Market Size to Hit USD 28.05 billion by 2032, grow at 25.04% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AR and VR in Education Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The AR and VR in Education Market size was valued at USD 4.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 28.05 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 25.04 % over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Immersive Learning Revolution: Cloud-Powered Growth of AR and VR in Global Education

The adoption of AR and VR in education is accelerating, largely due to wide expansion of digital infrastructures and the increase use of based learning platforms. These technologies allow live transmition of interactive, immersive content to be delivered to any educational setting, regardless of location or time constraints. Cloud-based integration provides the flexibility, anywhere access, and resource optimization (for cost and efficiency) that educational institutions need, as they modernize their classrooms and curriculums. With increasing internet uptake, rising investments in EdTech and supportive government policies, AR and VR are now an essential part of digital education plans. They promote engagement, facilitate personalised learning, but they also resonate with broader global shifts towards flexible, technology-supported modes of learning, and therefore AR and VR will be an indispensable component of future-ready learning ecosystems.

AR and VR in Education Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.72 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.04% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offerings (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Devices Type (Interactive Whiteboards, Mobile Computing Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Projectors & Display Walls, Others (Security & video cameras and attendance tracking system))

• By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)

• By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud)

• By Application (Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning Management, Certifications, E-Learning, Virtual Field Trips, Student Recruitment, Others)

• By End Use (Academic Institutions, Corporates)

Segment Insights: Key Growth Drivers and Trends in the AR/VR in Education Market (2024–2032)

By Offerings

In 2024, hardware dominated the AR/VR in education market with a 58.22% revenue share, as hardware, including devices like head-mounted displays and smar being critical for creating immersive and interactive learning space. Schools invest in hardware for hands-on simulators that better reflect careers in science, healthcare and technical industries.

The software segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.81% from 2025 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for the scalable, interactive learning tools that provide personalized digital and remote education in fluid academic setting.

By Devices Type

In 2024, interactive whiteboards led the hardware segment with a 34.79% revenue share, due to easy & user-friendly compliances, versatile design features and integration capability with classroom-oriented softwares. They enable interactive, AR-facilitated lessons, and are particularly popular in early and elementary education.

Virtual reality devices are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.46% from 2025 to 2032, account of the rising trend of immersive or simulation- based learning. VR headsets and motion-sensing devices boost comprehension in difficult subjects, so there are a perfect match for higher education and corporate training.

By Service

In 2024, the professional services segment held the largest revenue share at 66.72%, owing to the dependence of the schools on experts for AR/VR across services such as integration, content development, customization, and the faculty training. These other services are key to the successful roll-out, particularly in cases of inexperience with in-house technical expertise.

Managed services are projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.19% from 2025 to 2032, this is due to ongoing support, maintenance, and high performance optimization demanded by organizations. Cloud-based platforms and remote learning are driving demand for service management that is scalable and frictionless.

By Deployment

In 2024, the on-premise segment led the AR/VR in education market with a 71.12% revenue share, due to the dependence of institutes on established infrastructure and preference for enhanced control over data security, system performance, and customization. Schools and some universities prefer on-premise hosting which is considered more stable and regulatory compliant, especially in areas with stringent data protection laws.

The cloud segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.14% from 2025 to 2032, with its flexibility, scalability and support for remote learning becoming more popular. Such cloud-based platforms have also allowed for more seamless and affordable access to rich content, instant updating, and cross-device synchronization, all helping to facilitate the trend towards digital, personalized learning.

By Application

In 2024, the classroom learning segment led the AR/VR education market with a 30.07% revenue share, due to the extensive adoption of AR/VR technologies in K–12 and higher education to enable the students effectively engage and understand the subjects.

The corporate learning management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.65% from 2025 to 2032, as the adoption of AR/VR increases among businesses for immersive upskilling, training, and onboarding. These provide scale and cost-effective modes of learning, and are common in areas of healthcare, IT, manufacturing and others, and fit within digital transformation and workforce development initiatives.

By End Use

In 2024, academic institutions held the largest market share at 65.53%, driven by widespread AR/VR adoption in K–12 and higher education to enhance engagement and experiential learning.

The corporate segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.25% from 2025 to 2032, as businesses increasingly adopt AR/VR for immersive, cost-effective training and upskilling across diverse industries.

Regional Landscape: Key Markets Driving AR and VR Adoption in Education

In 2024, North America led the AR and VR in education market with a 36.78% share, owed to developed infrastructure, high investment in EdTech and early acceptance in academic and corporate training settings. The U.S. is still the regional leader, Banker says, because it has a strong ecosystem and widespread penetration throughout K–12 and higher education.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.22% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rapid digital transformation, government-backed smart education initiatives, and increasing AR/VR adoption in populous countries like China. Europe also holds a notable market share, with strong support for digital education and cross-border EdTech collaboration. Germany leads the region, focusing on immersive tools for vocational, STEM, and interactive classroom learning.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, the integration of AI-powered AR platforms in classrooms is gaining momentum, enabling real-time language translation, adaptive content delivery, and personalized learning experiences, further enhancing engagement and accessibility in diverse educational settings.

In Sept 2024, European universities are increasingly integrating AR/VR labs into curricula, offering virtual field trips and immersive STEM simulations to enhance experiential learning and bridge theory with real-world application.

