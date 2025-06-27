OCUFA Awards of Distinction honour Ontario academic community members

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2024–2025 Awards of Distinction. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding contributions to equity and social justice, grievance work, journalism, academic excellence, and teaching and librarianship at Ontario’s universities.

Equity and Social Justice Award

Dr. Wesley Crichlow – Ontario Tech University

A leading scholar and advocate, Dr. Crichlow is being recognized for his transformative work in anti-Black racism, equity, and social justice in postsecondary education and beyond.

OCUFA Grievance/Arbitration Award

Christine McLaughlin – Ontario Tech University

An exceptional faculty advocate, McLaughlin is celebrated for her steadfast dedication to advancing faculty rights and equity through grievance work.

The Henry Mandelbaum Graduate Fellowships for Excellence in Social Sciences, Humanities, or Arts

These fellowships honour graduate students demonstrating academic excellence and a commitment to community engagement and social justice.

Master’s Level : Katie Carson – Carleton University

: Katie Carson – PhD Level: Naty Tremblay – University of Guelph

Lorimer Collective Bargaining Award

Professor Herb Kunze – University of Guelph

Professor Kunze is honoured for his outstanding contributions to improving the terms and conditions of employment for faculty and strengthening Ontario’s academic community.

The Mark Rosenfeld Fellowship in Higher Education Journalism

Emma Bainbridge – The McGill Daily





Bainbridge is recognized for exceptional journalism that elevates public understanding of postsecondary education issues in Canada.

Teaching and Academic Librarianship Awards

These awards celebrate excellence in teaching and the contributions of academic librarians to student learning and the academic mission.

Dr. Wesley Burr – Trent University

Dr. Jennifer Poole – Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)

Gisella Scalese (Librarian Award) – Lakehead University

“These award recipients exemplify the values of academic excellence, equity, and public service that define Ontario’s faculty and academic librarians,” said OCUFA President Nigmendra Narain. “Their dedication to teaching, research, advocacy, and social justice enriches the academic experience and contributes meaningfully to communities across the province.”

Recipients will be celebrated at OCUFA’s annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Toronto.