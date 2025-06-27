ANGRY ORCHARD® HARD CIDER WILL CREATE ‘WORLD’S ANGRIEST CIDER’ USING FANS’ EVERYDAY FRUSTRATIONS AS KEY INGREDIENT

WALDEN, N.Y., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s summer beach traffic, ads interrupting your music or your boss sending you work emails after hours, the world is a goldmine of things that make us angry.

This summer, the traditionally sweet cider of Angry Orchard is getting a surprisingly spicy new flavor with the introduction of the ‘World’s Angriest Cider.’ The key ingredient? The real-life, everyday frustrations of Angry Orchard fans that will be infused into the cider–

along with plenty of flavorful hot peppers to turn up the heat.

Starting June 27, fans can dial the Angry Orchard national hotline at 1-84-I-AM-ANGRY to share their light-hearted and relatable expressions of irritation—from lengthy rants to drawn out sighs, or even screams of sheer frustration. Angry Orchard will turn these rants into refreshment by infusing the raw emotion of fans’ angry voices into a fiery, limited-edition liquid that will become the World’s Angriest Cider.

“Our drinkers just want to have a good time, but sometimes life’s little annoyances can get in the way,” said Matt Withington, senior director of marketing at Angry Orchard. “With the ‘World’s Angriest Cider,’ we’re channeling those annoyances into bold flavor – so our fans can leave the bottling to the experts!”

The ultra-spicy, small-batch cider, made at Angry Orchard’s Cider House in New York’s Hudson Valley, will be available for pre-order* across the country later this summer. Along with the sounds of angry rants, each batch of the limited-edition spicy cider will be made with aji yellow and habanero peppers, steeped into the cider for more than six months to make the angriest flavor of Angry Orchard cider yet.

Need something to sip on in the meantime? Angry Orchard has a wide selection of bold, refreshing flavors available nationally that fans can enjoy, including the classic Crisp Apple, made with two apples in every can**. Those looking to mix things up can indulge and refresh with the Summer Party Pack, the perfect warm weather drink lineup, featuring four brand new flavors— Piña Coolada, Cherry Limeade, Sour Apple and Blackberry Lemonade.

*Shipping provided by third party where legal

**Per 12 FL OZ. serving

https://worldsangriesthotline.com/

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, please visit AngryOrchard.com. Follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Angry Orchard Hard Cider

The leading cider across the country1, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com. Please drink responsibly.

Attachment