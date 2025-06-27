CICADA Finance Successfully Completes Token Generation Event (TGE) on BNB Chain

New York, USA, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CICADA Finance has officially completed its Token Generation Event (TGE) on BNB Chain through a fair launch, marking a key milestone in the platform’s mission to build sustainable, real yield infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized finance (DeFi). This event introduces CICADA’s innovative approach to on-chain asset management and sets the stage for a new chapter in the evolution of DeFi.



Building Infrastructure for the Next Growth Phase of DeFi



CICADA Finance was established in response to structural limitations observed in the first era of crypto growth—dominated by speculative tokenomics, unsustainable incentives, and player-versus-player dynamics. As the industry shifts toward real-world value and utility, CICADA’s platform is designed to serve as the foundational layer for Real Yield Assets (RYAs), Real World Assets (RWAs), and stablecoins.



Through its Protocol Asset Management (PAM) system, CICADA provides the infrastructure necessary to curate, issue, and manage real yield assets directly on-chain. The platform supports transparent governance and composability, allowing rebase tokens to be used across lending, trading, and DeFi derivative applications.



Core Innovations in the CICADA Ecosystem



CICADA introduces several breakthrough mechanisms designed to empower users and promote sustainable growth:



LT-RT Rebalance Mechanism: A dual-token system where users can choose between Liquid Tokens (LT) and Rebase Tokens (RT), offering flexibility between liquidity and yield with no lock-up periods.



Fair Launch Model with Uncollateralized Leverage: Ensures broad access and equitable participation in early-stage token offerings while lowering entry barriers for retail users through uncollateralized participation.



Real Yield Asset Focus: Yield is derived from actual economic activity such as trading fees, protocol strategies, and tokenized RWAs, moving DeFi away from inflationary models.



On-Chain PAM Platform: A fully integrated framework for issuing and managing high-quality assets on-chain, enabling sustainable DeFi infrastructure across the stablecoin and RWA ecosystems.



Next Steps and Ecosystem Expansion



Following the TGE, CICADA Finance is preparing to roll out a series of Real Yield Assets (RYAs) through its PAM platform. These curated assets will form the foundation of a dynamic and composable yield strategy ecosystem, offering transparent access to sustainable returns.



The platform also places strong emphasis on community-driven development. CICADA is building a decentralized governance structure to ensure users have an active role in decision-making. Through upcoming global AMAs, meetups, and educational campaigns, CICADA aims to foster a collaborative environment for developers, investors, and contributors.



About CICADA Finance



CICADA Finance is a decentralized platform on BNB Chain focused on building real yield infrastructure for the future of DeFi. Incubated by experienced professionals from both the crypto and traditional finance sectors, the project combines fair launch principles, uncollateralized leverage mechanisms, and its Protocol Asset Management (PAM) system to deliver transparent and sustainable investment opportunities.



Media Contact

Company Name: CICADA Finance



Contact Person: Windy Yu

Email: admin@cicada.finance

Phone: +1 8562650920

Website: https://cicada.finance

X (Twitter): @CicadaFinance



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly

