HashFly Introduces AI-Optimized Cloud Mining to Deliver Steady Profits Without Technical Hassles

London, UK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the demand for passive crypto income grows in 2025, HashFly introduces its most advanced cloud mining solution yet — powered by AI and built for everyday users seeking stable returns without technical complexity.

HashFly, a global leader in cloud mining since its founding in 2013, today announced the launch of its advanced AI-optimized cloud mining platform, designed to provide users with consistent cryptocurrency earnings without the complexities of hardware management or technical expertise. This innovative solution leverages artificial intelligence to maximize mining efficiency, offering a seamless and profitable experience for both novice and experienced investors.

In an increasingly volatile cryptocurrency market, where Bitcoin (BTC) has seen fluctuations around the $100,000 mark and altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP gain traction, HashFly’s new platform stands out by delivering stable, daily payouts through intelligent resource allocation. The platform dynamically adjusts mining power to target the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real time, ensuring optimal returns regardless of market conditions.

Key Features of HashFly’s AI-Optimized Cloud Mining Platform

AI-Driven Profit Optimization : HashFly’s proprietary machine learning algorithms analyze blockchain metrics, such as mining difficulty and market volatility, to allocate computational resources to the most lucrative coins, maximizing user profits.

: HashFly’s proprietary machine learning algorithms analyze blockchain metrics, such as mining difficulty and market volatility, to allocate computational resources to the most lucrative coins, maximizing user profits. No Hardware Required : Users can start mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, and other major cryptocurrencies without investing in costly equipment or managing technical setups.

: Users can start mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, and other major cryptocurrencies without investing in costly equipment or managing technical setups. Low Entry Threshold : Mining contracts start at just $200, making the platform accessible to a wide range of users, from beginners to institutional investors.

: Mining contracts start at just $200, making the platform accessible to a wide range of users, from beginners to institutional investors. Daily Payouts : Transparent and predictable earnings are deposited directly into users’ crypto wallets, providing a reliable passive income stream.

: Transparent and predictable earnings are deposited directly into users’ crypto wallets, providing a reliable passive income stream. Green Energy Infrastructure : HashFly operates data centers in mining-friendly regions, including Iceland and Canada, utilizing renewable energy to enhance sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

: HashFly operates data centers in mining-friendly regions, including Iceland and Canada, utilizing renewable energy to enhance sustainability and reduce environmental impact. Real-Time Dashboard: A user-friendly interface offers live tracking of earnings, contract status, and mining performance, ensuring full transparency.

HashFly is committed to democratizing cryptocurrency mining by removing barriers to entry and simplifying the process,” said Lucas Grant, Chief Product Officer at HashFly. “Our AI-optimized platform empowers users to earn steady profits without the need to monitor markets or manage hardware, making crypto mining as easy as using an app.”

Meeting the Demand for Passive Crypto Income

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in the cryptocurrency market. With Bitcoin stabilizing above $100,000 and growing interest in altcoins like Dogecoin and XRP, investors are seeking low-risk, high-reward opportunities. HashFly’s platform addresses this demand by offering legally compliant, fully managed mining contracts that require no technical knowledge. The platform supports a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, allowing users to capitalize on market trends without manual intervention.

Since its inception, HashFly has served over 1 million users across 100+ countries, with more than $10 million in payouts since the start of 2025. The company’s commitment to transparency, security, and user-centric policies has earned it accolades from independent blockchain review sites, solidifying its reputation as a trusted leader in the cloud mining industry.

A Sustainable and Scalable Solution

HashFly’s global infrastructure, spanning North America, Europe, and Central Asia, ensures maximum uptime and operational efficiency. By integrating renewable energy sources and AI-driven optimization, the platform minimizes energy consumption while delivering high-yield results. For enterprise clients, HashFly offers scalable contracts with mining power exceeding 1000 TH/s, catering to institutional demand for robust crypto income streams.

To celebrate the launch, HashFly is offering a $10 welcome bonus to all new users who sign up by 2025. This initiative underscores the company’s mission to make crypto mining accessible to everyone, from freelancers and students to seasoned investors.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, HashFly is a pioneering force in the cloud mining industry. With a focus on innovation, legal compliance, and sustainability, HashFly provides secure, high-yield mining contracts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, and more. Serving over 1 million users in 100+ countries, HashFly continues to lead the way in making cryptocurrency mining simple, profitable, and environmentally responsible.

For more information or to start mining, visit www.hashfly.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.