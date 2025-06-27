Momcozy Launches Prime Day Sale with Exclusive Flash Deals on Maternity and Baby Essentials

New York City, United States, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the maternity and baby care brand trusted by millions of mothers worldwide, officially kicks off its Prime Day Sale from June 27 to July 11. The campaign features the brand’s most popular products, including wearable breast pumps, baby monitors, postpartum recovery items, and maternity apparel.

This year’s event includes limited-time flash deals, automatic savings for larger purchases, bundle pricing on multi-product kits, and a referral program that extends beyond the sale period. Each offer delivers meaningful savings on essentials for pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and infant care.

The sale is structured in two phases. The warm-up period, from June 27 through July 7, offers early access to select markdowns. The peak shopping window runs from July 8 through July 11, featuring the most extensive discounts and the widest product availability.

Flash Deals, Tiered Discounts, and Strategic Savings

From July 1 through July 7, flash deals will include limited-quantity markdowns on high-demand products. Among the highlighted items are Momcozy’s widely recognized M5, M6, and M9 wearable breast pumps, bottle washers, nursing and pumping bras, baby carriers, belly bands, and baby monitors. To unlock these flash deal prices, customers must use the promo code PD2025 at checkout.

In addition to flash promotions, Momcozy introduces a tiered automatic discount structure for bulk purchases. Customers who spend $480 will automatically receive $105 off their order, or a discount of approximately 22%. Those who spend $540 or more will save $135, equivalent to 25% off.

Shoppers focused on nursing apparel can take advantage of dedicated volume discounts. Customers who purchase three nursing bras will receive 25% off, and those who buy four will receive 30% off.

Exclusive Bundles and Referral Incentives

The event also features an exclusive 20% discount on its all-in-one “Mom + Baby” bundle. This full-stage care kit includes a selected mix of products that support mothers across pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and infant care. Eligible for the PD2025 code, the bundle simplifies shopping for parents looking for a complete care solution in one package.

Beyond product-based savings, the brand’s referral program adds another layer of value. Through July 31, customers can earn up to $30 in coupon credits by referring friends. The referred shoppers also receive unique savings. While referral rewards may not be combined with other offers, the terms are clear, and the credits remain useful for future purchases beyond Prime Day.

Meeting the Rising Demand for Smart Parenting Tools

The Prime Day Sale comes at a time of heightened consumer demand for accessible, well-designed parenting products. Families seek tools that combine efficiency, functionality, and comfort, particularly during pregnancy and early childcare.

With customers in over 60 countries, Momcozy’s offerings are designed to address those needs with targeted solutions backed by user research and parent feedback. The company’s leading breast pumps are known for their low-noise operation and portability. Other products, including bottle washers, postpartum gear, and monitoring equipment, round out a catalog built to help caregivers stay organized and prepared.

The campaign has been structured to give customers early, flexible access to essential parenting tools. Flash sales encourage immediate action, while the tiered discount model supports larger planned purchases. Bundling further simplifies the shopping process for expectant or new parents preparing to meet a range of infant care needs.

Delivering on a Commitment to Practical, Inclusive Care

With the 2025 Prime Day Sale, Momcozy reaffirms its mission to create functional, thoughtfully designed care products that address the practical realities of modern parenting. The event reflects a strategic effort to reach more households through flexible pricing and mindful product curation.

To explore all active deals, bundles, and referral rewards, visit the official campaign page at https://bit.ly/3Txmg5u. All offers are valid while supplies last.







About Momcozy:

Momcozy is a global maternity and baby care brand trusted by over 3.6 million mothers. Based in New York and founded in 2018, the company offers wearable breast pumps, nursing apparel, postpartum essentials, and infant care accessories designed to support moms from pregnancy through early childhood. The brand is committed to creating practical, research-informed solutions that make everyday care easier, more efficient, and more comforting.





For more information, visit https://momcozy.com/