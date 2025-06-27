Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 CapitalCIO ORBIE Awards

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 CapitalCIO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Dominion Energy, Department of Navy, Lexmark International, University of Virginia, PenFed, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, SageNet, and National Association of Corporate Directors. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by CapitalCIO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across eight categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Nonprofit, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Doug King, CapitalCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and create value that is shaping the future of the Capital Area".

Meet the 2025 CapitalCIO ORBIE Award Winners:

John Russell, Vice President & CTO, Dominion Energy, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Jane Overslaugh Rathbun, CIO, Department of Navy, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Vishal Gupta, Global CIO & CTO, Lexmark International, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Kelly Doney, VP & CIO, University of Virginia, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $7 billion annual revenue.

Shree Reddy, CIO, PenFed, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue.

Reginal Bryant, SVP & CIO, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

Durga Gandi, Chief Information & Digital Officer, SageNet, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $350 million annual revenue.

Rona Bunn, CIO, National Association of Corporate Directors, received the Nonprofit ORBIE for nonprofit organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





CapitalCIO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the CapitalCIO ORBIE Awards was delivered by John Russell, Vice President & CTO of Dominion Energy, who was interviewed by Doug King, CIO of ePlus Technologies, inc. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Capital Area organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 CapitalCIO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Google Cloud, Moveworks, & Oteemo

Google Cloud, Moveworks, & Oteemo Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business, HCL Tech, & Zscaler

Comcast Business, HCL Tech, & Zscaler Silver Sponsors: AHEAD, Elastic, Future Tech Enterprise, GDIT, Palto Alto Networks, & Sourcepass

AHEAD, Elastic, Future Tech Enterprise, GDIT, Palto Alto Networks, & Sourcepass Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Ellucian, JRH Consultants, Lava Technology Services, Maxx Potential, RSM, SAIC, & Sourcegraph

Between Pixels, Ellucian, JRH Consultants, Lava Technology Services, Maxx Potential, RSM, SAIC, & Sourcegraph Media Partner: Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United





About CapitalCIO:

CapitalCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in the Capital Area. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, CapitalCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

CapitalCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

