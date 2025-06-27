CIRI Names Four Distinguished Investor Relations Professionals as Fellows

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, announced the 2025 CIRI Fellows.

2025 CIRI Fellows









Carol Hansell

Senior Partner, Hansell LLP &

Principal, Hansell McLaughlin Advisory



Edward Miller

Director, Investor Relations

Q4 Inc. Ashley Nuell, CPIR

Vice President,

Investor Relations

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Anne Plasterer, CPIR

Investor Relations & Communications Consultant

Clear Path Strategies

The CIRI Fellowship Program was established in 2015 to recognize leaders in the investor relations profession who, by their achievements, bring distinction to the profession and serve as role models for others. CIRI Fellows have made significant contributions to the advancement of the investor relations profession and to CIRI throughout their careers. Earning the designation of F.CIRI, the CIRI Fellow is the highest honour for investor relations professionals in Canada.

“CIRI is pleased to recognize Carol, Edward, Ashley and Anne with this distinct honour. Their dedication and commitment to the investor relations profession have left an indelible mark and set a high bar for all in the profession. They join an elite group of individuals that have earned CIRI’s highest level of recognition,” said Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President & CEO of CIRI. “We enjoyed celebrating their careers and contributions at CIRI’s 2025 Annual Conference in Niagara-on-the-Lake.”

This year’s CIRI Fellows were honoured during the Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 19, as part of CIRI’s 38th Annual Investor Relations Conference.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With over 300 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.



For further information, please contact:

Nathalie Megann, CPIR, ICD.D

President & CEO

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

(416) 364-8200 ext. 101

nmegann@ciri.org

