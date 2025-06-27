American Battery Technology Company Selected for Addition to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Reno, Nev., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery minerals company that is commercializing its first-of-kind technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, announced that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to multiple posts made by FTSE Russell beginning on May 23, 2025. ABTC’s inclusion is scheduled to become effective as of the U.S. market close on Friday, June 27, 2025, and the newly reconstituted Russell U.S. Indexes take effect at the open of U.S. markets on Monday, June 30, 2025.

“We are excited that through our recent growth and accelerated commercialization efforts that ABTC has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index,” said Ryan Melsert, American Battery Technology Company CEO. “This recognition highlights the meaningful progress we have made in our long-term growth strategy and through the advancement and commercialization of our internally-developed technologies for the scale-up of domestic-US manufacturing of critical minerals. These efforts are central to addressing critical national energy security challenges while delivering sustained value for our shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.”



The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 US companies, and is constructed to provide a comprehensive, unbiased and stable barometer of the broad market and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are included.



The annual Russell reconstitution is a significant event that is tracked by investors and used as a benchmark for investment strategies, with trillions of dollars in assets benchmarked against the Russell US indexes.



