London, UK,, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity solutions have become a focus of Ripple’s long-term vision. Ripple’s CEO confirmed this at the XRP APEX 2025 conference in Singapore, predicting that XRP could account for 14% of SWIFT’s global transaction volume.



This bold claim reflects Ripple's inherent desire to challenge traditional financial rails with cryptocurrency-based liquidity. To support this liquidity-driven solution, DRML Miner, a leading cryptocurrency mining platform, has launched a 2-day XRP mining contract, aiming to inject more XRP into circulation and make this digital asset more accessible to everyday users.





“Ripple’s bold proposition sets the tone for the future of decentralized finance, and we are committed to aligning our platform’s offerings with that vision by providing users with a convenient way to mine XRP and contribute to the liquidity of the cryptocurrency,” said DRML Miner CEO.



What is DRML Miner's XRP cloud mining?

DRML Miner cloud mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining solution that supports a variety of digital assets including XRP. Users can use DRML Miner's powerful computing power to earn income without purchasing mining hardware or performing technical maintenance. DRML Miner's 2-day mining contract lowers the threshold for XRP mining and will directly promote the efficient development of the XRP ecosystem.



Cryptocurrency mining remains one of the most cost-effective ways to extract value from cryptocurrency assets without risking losses from price fluctuations. Compared to direct purchases, DRML Miner's mining model provides a low-risk, low-cost alternative for users interested in joining the XRP ecosystem..



Join DRML Miner's 2-day XRP mining plan to start a fast, affordable and rewarding cloud mining journey.

DRML Miner's latest 2-day XRP mining contract provides cryptocurrency miners with 24-hour instant rewards, providing a lower cloud mining threshold for new users and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, starting from only $10.



DRML Miner allows users to earn XRP in real time without having to set up hardware or master the necessary technical knowledge - it is a safe and convenient way to earn XRP. In addition, the platform also offers a welcome bonus of up to $10 for new users to help you get started with mining.



Click here to sign up and claim your $10 welcome bonus.



Why DRML Miner Leads XRP Cloud Mining?

While there are multiple protocols that offer XRP cloud mining services, DRML Miner stands out as the most trusted XRP mining platform in the industry. With over 7 million users, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are earning unlimited returns every day.

Two major advantages of DRML Miner:

Highest Mining Rewards: Unlike other platforms, DRML Miner guarantees a transparent system to ensure that you get the maximum return on your mining efforts. Instant Withdrawals: From the moment you join and start making profits, you can withdraw 24/7. Your rewards are not only accumulated, but also available at any time.

Cloud Mining Contract Strategy: Based on Real Results

With the launch of 2-day XRP contracts, DRML Miner opens its high-performance cloud mining infrastructure to the public - free access. Since its inception in 2018, the platform has expanded to 180 countries and regions, has more than 8 million active users, and has achieved outstanding results:

2-day strategy: +7% return rate

10-day strategy: +13.5% return rate

20-day strategy: +43.5% return rate

30-day strategy: +77.5% return rate

These performance data are not predictions, but real results of millions of users. This is due to DRML Miner's AI-based profit optimization and result-centric mining model.



Click here to view the complete mining contracts directory.



How to get started on the most trusted cloud mining platform in 2025

Register here via PC or mobile device Get your free $10 welcome bonus Use your bonus to activate your first free cloud computing capacity See a breakdown of your expected earnings and monitor your rewards with real-time analytics tools Access your free withdrawals at any time

About DRML Miner

Founded in 2018, DRML Miner represents a new generation of AI-driven cloud mining, based on data, performance and trust. With a rapidly growing global user base, DRML Miner stands out as one of the most promising cryptocurrency investment opportunities this year, especially for investors who seek sustainable long-term returns rather than speculation.

Click to view DRML Miner homepage: https://drmlminers.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.