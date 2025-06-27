Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Ahold Delhaize Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA Services, LLC (“Ahold Delhaize”) recently announced a data breach, which compromised the personal information of approximately 2.2 million individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, contact information, dates of birth, government-issued identification numbers, financial account information, health information and employment-related information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Ahold Delhaize related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Ahold Delhaize, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com