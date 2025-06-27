Urbanica Launches Premium Ergonomic Office Furniture Tailored for Home and Hybrid Workspaces

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanica Furniture, a family-owned brand with over three decades of experience in high-quality furniture manufacturing, has unveiled its newest collection of ergonomic office solutions, built for today’s modern professionals. This new launch includes height-adjustable desks, ergonomic chairs, and workspace accessories—all designed with comfort, sustainability, and flexibility in mind.



Urbanica’s ergonomic desk is designed to enhance comfort and style in modern workspaces



“At Urbanica, we believe great furniture should empower people to do their best work—no matter where they are,” said Urbanica. “From remote professionals and startup teams to creative studios, our mission is to make it easy and affordable to create a workspace that supports wellness, focus, and productivity.”

Tailored Solutions for Every Industry and Team

Urbanica’s ergonomic products are crafted to meet the unique demands of various work environments:

Tech Startups & Agencies : Adaptable furniture boosts team agility and reflects a modern aesthetic.

: Adaptable furniture boosts team agility and reflects a modern aesthetic. Creative Studios : Stylish, functional pieces support long hours of focused design work.

: Stylish, functional pieces support long hours of focused design work. Consulting & Finance: Sleek, professional setups help maintain client-ready presentation and long-term comfort.



Flexible, Stylish, and Sustainable

The product line includes the Novo, Muse, Onyx, and Seashell chairs; height-adjustable desks; mini standing desks; and modular workstations. Customers can build their own furniture bundles, creating office layouts that reflect their workflows.

Urbanica simplifies the entire process—from design to delivery—by managing logistics and white-glove installation in-house. The direct-to-consumer model eliminates markup, offering up to 50% savings compared to traditional office furniture vendors.

Commitment to Wellness and the Planet

Urbanica integrates environmental responsibility into every step. For each purchase, the company plants a tree through global reforestation efforts, including mangrove restoration in Africa. Eco-conscious materials, minimal packaging, and long-lasting product design reduce waste and carbon footprint.

Explore More

To browse the full collection or create a personalized office bundle, visit https://urbanicafurniture.com .

