SiTime Corporation Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced the completion of its follow-on public offering of 2,012,500 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $200.00 per share. After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by SiTime, the net proceeds to SiTime were approximately $387.4 million.

UBS Investment Bank and Stifel were joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC were joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James and Roth Capital Partners were co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024, and became effective upon filing. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

