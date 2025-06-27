LGI Homes Introduces Medley Park in Clayton, NC: A Stylish Townhome Community Close to Raleigh

CLAYTON, N.C., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to unveil Medley Park, a vibrant new townhome community located in the heart of downtown Clayton, just a 30‑minute drive from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Designed for families and first-time buyers, Medley Park introduces the “Dagny” floor plan, a thoughtfully crafted three‑bedroom, two-and-a-half‑bath townhome spanning 1,231 square feet. The Dagny townhome presents modern, open‑concept living highlighted by a chef‑inspired kitchen with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer wood cabinetry. Upstairs, you’ll enjoy a spacious master suite complete with a walk‑in closet, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the convenience of a second‑floor laundry room. Exterior options enhance curb appeal and personalization, from stone‑accent facades to plank‑style siding, varied color palettes and trim, and even a front porch or stoop configuration, all contributing to a custom streetscape presence. The Dagny will start from $284,900.

At Medley Park, LGI Homes brings quality finishes and energy-efficient design to every residence. Buyers will appreciate premium features included at no extra cost, such as granite countertops, energy-saving appliances, designer plumbing fixtures, crown-molding cabinets, and recessed LED lighting, reflecting the builder’s dedication to delivering turnkey homes.

Conveniently situated within walking distance of Clayton’s downtown shops and restaurants, Medley Park also offers immediate access to green spaces and recreation, including the newly-opened Clayton Municipal Park, and easy commuting to employment hubs in Raleigh.

Medley Park will open for sales on Saturday, June 28, with exclusive savings available for one weekend only. Prospective homeowners are invited to call (855) 687-8221 ext. 500 to request a VIP tour, or visit the sales office at 193 Seville Way, Clayton, NC 27520, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

