Florida's First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Democratizes Legal Marijuana Access – THC Gummies, THCA Flower, & Weed Pens Now Available for Sale Statewide

Jacksonville, FL, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Area 52 - the #1 ranked online dispensary by High Times Magazine - is proud to now Florida's first & only recreational cannabis delivery service.





(click photo to visit Area 52)



This new statewide cannabis delivery service includes a full catalog of THC gummies, high-potency THCA flower, and advanced THC vape options shipped directly to your door anywhere in the state. Whether you're in Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, or even one of the suburbs - you're covered.

This service operates in full compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, making Area 52 the first and only online dispensary shipping recreational cannabis to Florida residents searching for safe and legal cannabis.

"Floridians have been asking for a safe, compliant way to buy weed online, and we delivered," said the founder of Area 52.

"From premium THCA flower for classic enthusiasts to expertly dosed THC gummies and the latest in disposable weed pens, our platform gives adults access to the state's most advanced cannabis catalog-no medical card or dispensary trip required."

What Products Are Available?

A Full Spectrum of THC Gummies for Sale Online

For those looking to buy THC gummies online, our catalog offers lab-tested options for every preference. Our potent Delta 9 gummies provide a powerful, full-spectrum experience sought after by seasoned users. For consumers seeking a smoother, more relaxing effect, our best-selling Delta 8 gummies are the perfect choice, delivering clear-headed calm without the anxiety. This range makes Area 52 the definitive source for any type of legal cannabis edible in Florida.

Premium THCA Flower Delivered to Your Door

To meet the demand for an authentic smoking experience, we offer some of the highest quality THCA flower for sale online. Our premium cannabis buds are meticulously cultivated and enhanced with pure THCA diamonds for maximum potency. When users buy weed online, they are looking for this level of quality, and our flower and ready-to-use pre-rolls provide that classic, powerful effect that remains federally legal to ship.

Advanced THC Vape Technology: Disposables & Carts

For consumers who prioritize convenience and rapid effects, our selection of THC vape products is unparalleled. The lineup includes the ultra-popular disposable weed pen, which is draw-activated and ready to use right out of the box. For more advanced users, our high-potency weed carts deliver rich, strain-specific terpenes and cannabinoids, compatible with any standard 510-thread battery.

Why Choose Area 52?

Voted #1 Online Dispensary by High Times Magazine

by High Times Magazine Lab-Tested for Purity & Safety with Certificates of Analysis

with Certificates of Analysis 60-Day Full Satisfaction Guarantee

Fast, Discreet Statewide Shipping (Free on orders over $110)

(Free on orders over $110) No Medical Card Required for adults 21+

Customer Reviews

"I'll spare the dissertation and say that I have never been able to feel anything off of edibles in my entire life... You won't go wrong trust me these things are legit!" - Randy M.

"Let's be straight: I was done with edibles. For years, I've been the guy with a crazy high tolerance, wasting money on products that did nothing. I'd take three, four gummies from other 'premium' brands and feel… nothing. I only bought these on a desperate whim after seeing reviews say 'start with half.' I laughed. Well, I took *half* a gummy, and an hour later, that warm wave of relaxation I thought was a myth actually hit. That night, I had the best sleep in a decade and woke up clear and rested. This is the real deal" - Amy L.

"Took one, and next thing I know, I'm solving life's mysteries...while staring at my cat. He's judging me, but I'm too zen to care. " - J.L.

"Mom of two toddlers here. My 'off switch' broke years ago. By 9 PM my nerves are shot but my mind is still racing. A friend suggested these and OMG. One gummy doesn't just knock me out, it helps me gently unwind on the couch first. I can actually watch a show without my mind making a million to-do lists. I fall asleep peacefully and wake up without feeling like I've been hit by a truck. These are my non-negotiable part of my sanity routine now. - J.L.

How to Order Online in Florida

Visit Area52.com

Choose your favorite THC gummies, THCA flower, or THC vape products. Enter your Florida shipping address. Complete secure checkout and enjoy discreet shipping to your door.