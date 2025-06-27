United Lithium Announces Results from the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United Lithium” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 13, 2025, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Scott Eldridge 4,466,915 93.256% 323,041 6.744% Iain Scarr 4,470,615 93.333% 319,341 6.667% Henrik Lundin 4,470,582 93.332% 319,374 6.668% Robert Schafer 4,468,490 93.289% 321,466 6.711% Michael Kobler 4,469,823 93.317% 320,133 6.683%



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The total number of common shares of United Lithium represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 4,789,956 common shares, representing 10.033% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

About United Lithium

United Lithium is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

